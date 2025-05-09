Over the years, the Tamil Film Industry has failed to leave a mark in Hindi owing to the 4-week digital window opted by the producers. Most of the big screen entertainers from the Tamil Film Industry have failed to secure a showcasing in National Multiplex Chains due to a shorter OTT window, as the Multiplex Association of India in North India have demanded at-least 8 weeks gap between theatrical and digital release. Films like Vikram, Coolie, and LEO among others had scope to do well in Hindi, but the business was restricted due to a no-show in top multiplexes.

And now, we have exclusively learnt that two of the most awaited feature films of Tamil origin, are gearing up to leave a mark in the Pan India market. According to sources close to the development, the team of Mani Ratnam-directed Thug Life featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead, and the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Coolie led by Rajinikanth, have started the discussions of opting for 8-week window. “Thug Life and Coolie are the biggest Tamil releases of 2025 and have the potential to leave a mark in the North Indian market too and hence the discussion of a 8-week theatrical window. If everything goes well, the two films will see a good release in the National Multiplex Chains of North India,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the pros and cons of the move are being discussed by the producers with all the members in the eco-system: from exhibitors & distributors to the digital players. “There will be a clarity on release window of Thug Life by May 15. Coolie team still has time, and if Thug Life opts for a longer OTT window, the business could serve as a case study for team Coolie. Both Thug Life and Coolie are expected to do record-breaking business for a film of Tamil origin, and the hope is on the aforementioned projects to leave a nationwide impact, as both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are two of the most celebrated figures of Indian Cinema,” the source added. The two directors – Mani Ratnam and Lokesh Kangaraj – too have a big fan following in North India.

While Thug Life is gearing up for a June 5, 2025 release, Coolie is set for an August 14 release. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates, as the decisions on the fate of two films in North India will be taken soon.

