Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara's 5 traditional outfits that are just perfect for youngsters

The South Superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter Sitara has been one of the cutest star kids with excellent fashion sense. She’s quite active on social media, often showcasing her stunning looks. One particular style we’re fans of is her traditional fashion, which is the perfect inspiration for wedding celebrations and family functions.

Here, we’ve listed Sitara Ghattamaneni’s 5 traditional looks from lehenga to sharara, which will surely be an impressive choice for upgrading your ethnic wardrobe.

1. Ivory lehenga

Looking like a vision to admire, Sitara got dressed in an aura lehenga set by Varun Chakkilam. It was precisely designed with textured embroidery, shimmery threads, beads, and sequins, giving her look an ethereal touch. With the sweetheart neckline and sleeveless design, the blouse was simple and elegant, which she paired with the full-flare matching lehenga.

Embracing traditional elegance, she completed her ensemble with the matching dupatta settled gracefully on one shoulder and wrapped around the opposite hand. Adding a colorful touch, she styled her look with the green choker neckline, earrings, and bangles.

2. White and red lehenga

The star kid's love for traditional outfits is not hidden, and the way she carefully carries them makes us fall in love with her. She wore a red, heavily embroidered blouse with a simple V design at the neckline and edge. The sleeveless design added a modern edge.

She teamed up this red blouse with the white ghagra flowing full flare to the bottom and silver broad lace at the hemline. Further, she styled the white sheer dupatta wrapped around her hands.

3. Green and pink lehenga

The green and pink combination never looked this good. Mahesh Babu’s daughter served as the perfect lehenga inspiration for youngsters as she got dressed in a light pink blouse adorned with golden embroidery. The design was elegant with half-sleeves and a subtle V neckline.

For a bit of contrast, she styled her pink blouse with the pastel green lehenga featuring traditional motifs all over it. And lastly, the dupatta was neatly pinned on one shoulder, allowing the embroidery to take centre stage. To style her look, she opted for traditional jewelry with a choker necklace, dangler earrings, and a kada.

4. Grey sharara

Nailing the Indo-western look, Sitara wore a heavily embroidered grey peplum top with full sleeves and V neckline. It perfectly captured the essence of festive charm, exuding glam and a modern finish. The young celebrity styled this peplum top with the sharara featuring intricate detailing at the edge.

She looked ethereal with the matching choker necklace and dangling earrings. Her hair was left open straight, with the middle parted.

5. Kurti and ghagra

Donning one of the finest Falguni Shane Peacock’s creations, the young fashion icon stole our breath away with her short kurti designed with full sleeves and silver detailing. Blending elegance and glam, the ensemble was perfect to steal the limelight. She further styled it with the matching ghagra.

Completing the wedding celebration to perfection, she carried a sheer dupatta over her arms. Her makeup was minimal, whereas her hair was beautifully done in loose waves, adding volume.

These 5 traditional looks, straight from Sitara Ghattamaneni’s wardrobe, are just what all youngsters need to make an impression at family wedding functions and events. Don’t forget to save it!

