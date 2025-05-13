Anushka Sharma’s Chakda 'Xpress delayed? Jhulan Goswami shares MAJOR update on her biopic

Fans are eagerly waiting for Anushka Sharma’s acting comeback with Chakda 'Xpress, a biographical film on cricket icon Jhulan Goswami. However, the status of the film is uncertain. It was earlier scheduled to release on Netflix in October 2023, but was put on hold and has no news of its release yet. Now, Jhulan opened up on the film and shared that she has no news about the release date.

Advertisement

While talking to Hindustan Times, former cricketer Jhulan Goswami shared that she has no news about its release date. She said, “Mereko aisa koi news nahi hai aur call mujhe kar rahe sab.” (I don’t have any such news but people are calling me).

She further added that she doesn’t want to comment on it.

Chakda 'Xpress was earlier set to release in October 2023 with its collaboration with Clean Slate Filmz. As per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the Anushka Sharma starrer was almost complete with only a few VFX shots left when it was shelved.

But as Netflix and Clean Slate Filmz parted ways, the film’s release remains uncertain. Reportedly, creative differences and budget constraints led to the delay, though an official statement is yet to be issued.

Directed by Prosit Roy and written by Abhishek Banerjee, Chakda 'Xpress is a biopic on cricket legend Jhulan Goswami, but it was set to be different from sports biopics. For the film, Anushka Sharma reportedly underwent over seven months of intense training after coming back from her maternity break to prepare for the role.

Advertisement

Netflix earlier dropped a teaser of Chakda 'Xpress, but it wasn’t the final version of the film, but just a pre-pandemic look test.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma recently took to Instagram and penned a special message for her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli as he announced retirement from Test cricket. She wrote that people will now talk about the records he has made and the milestones he achieved.

However, she added that she will remember the ‘tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game’. The actress also admitted that this all took so much from him and shared that every test series made him a better person. She called watching his journey a ‘privilege’.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Did Virat Kohli accompany Anushka Sharma on Dil Dhadakne Do cruise shoot 11 years ago? Anil Kapoor spills beans