BTS' SUGA labeled 'the boss' after being named fastest K-pop rapper alongside RM; know top 10 list

BTS member SUGA has been crowned the fastest rapper in K-pop, according to Simplebeen's 2025 rankings. SUGA outranked notable K-pop rappers like RM, his bandmate, Zico from Block B, and Changbin from Stray Kids in the category. Despite being enlisted in the military and not having released solo music since his 2023 debut album D-Day, SUGA's global influence remains strong. Fans took to social media to celebrate this achievement, praising the artist's talent.

SUGA topped 2025's fastest K-pop rapper list with an impressive speed of 9.83 syllables per second on the popular BTS track, Cypher Pt. 2: Triptych. Simplebeen considered artists' overall rap skills, speed, technical skill, emotional depth and lyrical complexity, to formulate the list. Fans can't keep calm at SUGA's yet another impressive achievement, hailing him as "The king the boss." They gushed over the artist being a total package with both talent and visuals.

According to Simplebeen's ranking, Block B member Zico lies at No. 2 with a rap speed of 10.12 syllables per second on the song Co*cks. SUGA's teammate RM and popular fourth gen artist, Stray Kids' Changbin, is also part of the list. If just rapping speed is considered, Changbin takes the top spot, however, with the evolution of music and rap, it's not just about speed anymore, with several other aspects being considered. See the top 10 names that fit the modern style of rap.

Simplebeen's list of fastest rappers in K-pop in 2025:

SUGA (BTS) for Cypher Pt. 2: Triptych – 9.83 syllables per second Zico (Block B) for Co*cks – 10.12 syllables per second RM (BTS) for Joke – 9.88 syllables per second Changbin (Stray Kids) for MIROH – 11.13 syllables per second Han (Stray Kids) for Maze of Memories – 9.25 syllables per second Bobby (iKON) for YGGR#hiphop – 9 syllables per second T.O.P (BIGBANG) for DOOM DADA – 9.40 syllables per second Mino (WINNER) for Body Outsider (Solo) for Loner – 24 syllables per second Nature (DIAWINGS) for Dance Monkey (cover) – 9.88 syllables per second

