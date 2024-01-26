Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser: Disha Patani ‘can’t wait’ for rumored ex-beau Tiger Shroff-Akshay Kumar starrer

The long-awaited teaser of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was released a couple of days back. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film has been generating immense buzz on social media with the release of promotional assets every day. Needless to say, the chemistry of both the leads visible in several videos has raised the anticipation for the action-thriller. While several celebs on their social media have congratulated the team, Tiger Shroff’s rumored ex-girlfriend Disha Patani has also expressed her excitement about the film.

Disha Patani reacts to Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser

A while back, Disha Patani took to her Instagram stories and shared the teaser of Ali Abbas Zafar’s highly-anticipated Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The action-thriller is headlined by Akshay Kumar and her rumored ex-beau Tiger Shroff. The actress mentioned that she ‘can’t wait’ to watch the film as she extended her heartfelt wishes for the ‘fabulous teaser’.

In the stories, she wrote, “Can’t wait #bademiyanchotemiyan (accompanied by heart-eye emojis).” She further wrote, “Congratulations for the fabulous teaser (accompanied by fire emojis) @akshaykumar @tigerjackieshroff @aliabbaszafar @jackkybhagnani.”

On the other hand, both the lead stars Akshay and Tiger are leaving no chance to exhibit their camaraderie. From jumping on ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on the day of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony to infusing patriotic vibes through their heart-warming video on Republic Day, the duo are surely sending ripples on the internet.

Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's patriotism-infused video on Republic Day

Today, on January 26, Akshay and Tiger jointly shared a captivating video on their social media handles. In the video, both the stars are seen running with tricolor in their hands. The spirit of patriotism and pride is visible in their eyes. It is worth mentioning that the team of BMCM is currently in Jordan, busy shooting for some sequences. Nonetheless, being away from the country didn’t stop them from celebrating the National festival in spirit.

While the Mission Raniganj star is seen in an all-black attire, wearing a black shirt and black pants. The Heropanti actor on the other hand wore a white shirt over beige colored pants. With the song Vande Mataram playing in the background, this video can manage to evoke every bit of patriotism in every Indian.

Notably, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you on January 20 that the leading ladies Manushi Chillar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Alaya F have jetted off to Jordan for the song shoot along with the director, Ali Abbas Zafar, Jacky Bhagnani, choreographer Bosco Martis, and 200 background dancers to join Akshay and Tiger. The shoot for the songs is intended to be wrapped up by February 1.

Alaya F shares photos with Manushi Chhillar from the Dead Sea in Jordan

On the other hand, on January 25, Alaya F shared a series of pictures of herself with Manushi Chhillar as they took a dip in the Dead Sea. The duo took some time off from the shoot and had a great time by the water. Amongst others, one of the images stuck with everyone. It features both of them covered in black from head to toe. While Manushi is hiding her face, Alaya can be seen smiling. The caption read, "Natural spa day in the Dead Sea"

Manushi took to the comment section and dropped two spec-faced emojis.

The long-awaited Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is the upcoming action thriller film backed by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani from Pooja Entertainment. It will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

