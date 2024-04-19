10 famous Dhadkan dialogues ‘jo fans bhool jaaye ye ho nhi sakta’

Even though Dhadkan hit multiple roadblocks leading to delays, it was finally released on the big screen and eventually achieved cult status. While people loved the music, the epic dialogues also added to the film’s success.

Take a look at 10 famous Dhadkan dialogues because 'Bahut waqt ke baad yeh waqt aaya hai':

1. “Main tumhe bhool jaun yeh ho nahi sakta aur tum mujhe bhool jao yeh main hone nahi doonga.”

We have to start the list with this Suniel Shetty dialogue from Dhadkan. A lover boy (Dev Chopra) turns into a heartless man and ends up hurting the woman he once loved just to seek revenge on her and her husband. The actor played the part of the antagonist so perfectly that he was bestowed with several awards for Best Villian for the film.

2. “Jeet toh har jagah jaate hai miyan, bas aadmi ek ghar pe aake hamesha haar jata hai.”

Akshay Kumar essays the role of Ram Verma who is a kind man who seeks love in every being. This is why he failed to see how cunning his stepfamily was. Hence, despite successfully fighting the outside world, he isn't able to keep his family together. But all's well that ends well.

3. “Kyun main jeet ke bhi haar gaya aur woh haar kar bhi jeet gaya?”

Anjali Chauhan Verma (Shilpa Shetty) is forced to get married to a wealthy businessman Ram even though she loves Dev. But over the years, Ram was able to win her heart with his kindness and loving nature. When Dev (Suniel Shetty) finds out she is happy with her husband, he is heartbroken and delivers this Dhadkan movie dialogue.

4. “Nafrat ko sirf mohabbat se jeeta ja sakta hai, sirf mohabbat se.”

Ram believes in winning hearts with kindness and love. But Dev, who was burning in the fire of hatred and vengeance wasn’t able to accept the reality. Hence, he is said saying in the film, “Is janam toh kya, woh saat janamon tak jeet nahi sakta.”

5. “Koi bhi mazaak karlo lekin apne se bichadne ki baat mazaak mein bhi mat karna.”

Dev and Anjali were head over heels in love with each other and the mere thought of not being able to live the rest of their lives together brought chills to them. He was so confident of his love and fate that he once told her, “Meri kismat mujhpe kya roegi, tumhari mohabbat joh mere saath hai.”

6. “Tumhare haathon mein woh rekhayein hai, joh mere haathon mein nahi hai. Tumhare maathe pe woh lakeerein hai, joh mere maathe par nahi hai.”

The complicated love triangle between the lead actors helped the film gain a significant fanbase. The audience passionately watched the movie over and over again especially the scene when Dev and Ram confront each other.

7. “Kaun saala marta hai. Aur agar marr bhi gaya memsaab toh hamesha ke liye dhadkunga tumhare seene mein, tumhari dhadkan bann kar.”

Since Dev was from a humble background and not as sophisticated and civilized as Anjali’s father, he emotionally manipulated her to marry the rich man Ram. But despite the wedding, Dev knew that somewhere Anjali felt for him and he still had a place in her heart. This Dhadkan Suniel Shetty dialogue always gets applauded.

8. “Hum insaano ki basti me rehte hai, insaan ban kar he reh sakte hai, jaanwar bann kar nahi.”

The sensible man that Ram was, he always tried to push Anjali to make things work with his step-mother and step-siblings who detest him. But despite repeated attempts, she fails to receive the same affection from them.

9. “Kisi ek rishte ke khatam ho jaane se zindagi khatam nhi hoti.”

Anjali, who is torn between Ram and Dev upon Dev’s return as a rich man tries to convince him that ending a relationship doesn’t mean a man should stop living and loving. Such a remarkable Anjali dialogue from Dhadkan.

10. “Duniya mein shayad hi aise koi maa baap honge joh apni aulaad ko zakhm dena chahenge. Lekin na jaane kitni aisi anginat aulaadein hai joh apne maa baap ka seena zakhmon se challi kar dalti hai aur uff tak nahi karti.”

Actor Kiran Kumar, who plays Anjali's father in the film uses such emotional dialogues in Dhadkan to play with the mind of his daughter and indirectly force her to marry the guy he had selected for her. Apart from them, the movie also stars Mahima Chaudhry, Sharmila Tagore, Parmeet Sethi, Kiran Kumar, Sushma Seth, and Manjeet Kullar.

Filmmaker Dharmesh Darshan took inspiration from English author Emily Brontë’s novel Wuthering Heights and came up with the musical romantic drama titled Dhadkan. The director along with Naseem Mukri is also credited for penning such iconic Dhadkan dialogues. All songs like Dil ne yeh kaha hain dil se, Tum dil ki dhadkan mein, Dulhe ka sehra, Na na karte pyar, Aksar is duniya mein ended up topping the chat and become evergreen hits.

