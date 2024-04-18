The popular dance reality show Dance Deewane has glued the eyes of the audiences to it. The upcoming week will transform the grand stage into an extravaganza based on the channel's forthcoming show, Laxmi Narayan-Sukh, Samarthya, and Santoolan. All the contestants are tasked with enacting various mythological tales into their acts.

The Patro brothers depict the cherished bond between Lord Krishna and Sudama, while Anjali and Sharvari captivate the audience and judges with their mesmerizing Ashta Laxmi act. The show's judges, the evergreen Madhuri Dixit Nene and Bollywood's favorite, Anna Suniel Shetty, can't stop gushing about the performances.

Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty applaud performances:

Madhuri Dixit, who is impressed with Anjali and Sharvari's performance, says, "Anjali Sharvari wakai aap dono dance karte karte twins lagne lage hain. Lakshmi sirf dhan ke roop me nahi hai mata ke roop me bhi hain, gyan ke roop me bhi hain aur aapne ye hume darsha ke dikhaya aaj thank you so much!

(Anjali and Sharvari, you both have started to look like twins. Lakshmi does not always come in the form of wealth but also comes in the form of mother and knowledge, and you both have enacted and shown us; thank you so much!)." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty says, "Aapko kyu aisa lagta hai Maa sirf mere ghar mein hain? Maa toh sabke gharo me hai unke 8 roop hai, aapka performance bahot khubsoorat tha, waise bhi betiyaan Laxmi ji ka roop hi hoti hai toh waise hi unka ashirvaad humare stage par bhi hai!"

Here are some glimpses of contestants' performances:

Madhuri Dixit makes a sweet gesture:

Adding a touch of generosity and tradition, Madhuri, impressed by Nitin, Gaurav, and the Patro Brothers' performance, gives them 101 rupees each. Sharvari and Anjali delight everyone by making 101 ladoos for a good husband and distributing them to everyone on set.

More about contestants' performances:

As the Dance Deewane 4 episode progresses, the spiritual knowledge around mythology will continue to inspire one another. Nitin and Gaurav's rendition of Lord Krishna and Arjun's act on Geeta Samvad from the Mahabharat leaves such an impact that Judge Suniel Shetty will be compelled to revisit the Bhagavad Gita.

Surprisingly, Yuvraj and Yuvansh deliver a serious performance on the Vamana avatar, showcasing their versatility.

The teen ka tadka segment sees past winners and ex-contestants team up with current participants, adding a fun twist to their performances. Tarun, Tokjir, and Aakash's performance wows the judges, who stand mid-performance until it ends. Madhuri whistles echo on the stage as the contestants' choreographers earn appreciation.

Meanwhile, Isha, Siddharth, and Piyush's performance was as marvelous as watching a film.

Also, singer Sukhwinder Singh graces the stage with his songs, prompting the audience, contestants, and judges alike to groove.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to learn more updates about your favorite shows!

ALSO READ: Aayush Sharma confesses his love for movies to Bharti Singh; recalls scene from Shah Rukh Khan’s Veer Zaara