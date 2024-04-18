Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Park, Ranveer Singh-Kiara Advani’s Don 3 to Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again: 18 most-awaited franchise movies

Over the years, Bollywood has delighted cine-lovers with several entertaining films. These amazing films received immense love from the audiences encouraging makers to max them into installments. Going ahead, there is an amazing lineup of franchises that have kept audiences intrigued and we can’t wait to watch them. Thus, let’s take a quick look at the films fans are eagerly anticipating.

18 upcoming franchise movies that have got everyone excited

1. Animal Park

The last year's massive box-office success, Animal, will be returning with its second part, Animal Park. Pinkvilla had exclusively informed our readers earlier this year in March that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is expected to start working on Ranbir Kapoor starrer from 2026 after getting done with Prabhas’s Spirit.

2. Don 3

Another intriguing announcement has to be Farhan Akhtar’s action-packed directorial, Don 3. The film will be led by a fresh on-screen pair Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani. The captivating on-screen pair has generated excitement all the more amongst audiences to witness their crackling chemistry.

3. Singham Again

The film which everyone has been eyeing is Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Boasting an ensemble star cast including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor among others, the film will hit the theatres on August 15, 2024.

4. Welcome to the Jungle

After two successful ventures, the timeless classic Welcome will soon return with its third part. This time it is titled, Welcome To The Jungle and the star cast includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani, and many more. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on December 20, 2024.

5. Metro…In Dino

Up next is Director Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino, the sequel to 2007 released, Life In A…Metro. Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh are roped in as the fresh faces for the second part. The film will be released on September 13, 2024.

6. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The much-loved franchise of Bhool Bhulaiyaa will soon return with its third part. The horror comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will star Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan in important roles. The Anees Bazmee directorial will hit the theaters this year during Diwali 2024.

7. Border 2

Following the massive success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol will enthrall the audiences with the second installment of 1997 released, Border. Touted as the biggest war film in India, the film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in an important role. Kesari director Anurag Singh will be helming it. Border 2 will recap events from the perspectives of all three wings of the Indian Armed Forces. More deets on the plot of the film are yet unknown, but the mere announcement has piqued excitement among fans.

8. Brahmastra 2

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra resonated with the audiences as it boasted cinematic brilliance with the presence of big names like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan among others. The second part of the film will reveal Dev, the mysterious enemy, and the suspected participation of celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Yash, and Hrithik Roshan, the excitement for the sequel is palpable.

9. No Entry 2

Much to the audiences’ delight, director Anees Bazmee will soon bring No Entry 2 with the new star cast on board including Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. The movie is expected to be hilarious and entertaining. A humorous voyage awaits us as Bazmee and producer Boney Kapoor team up to recreate the charm of the original. Pinkvilla informed you earlier this year in January that the No Entry sequel will go on floors in December 2024 and will release next year.

10. De De Pyaar De 2

The next one on the list is the sequel to Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De 2. Directed by debutante Anhsul Sharma, the film is announced to get a theatrical release on May 1, 2025. The film is written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan, while Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg will be producing it.

11. Stree 2

The tantalizing film announcement was done last year by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor along with other team members. The horror-comedy that also stars Abhishek Banerjee in an important role will return to the theaters on August 30, 2024.

12. War 2

Next highly anticipated spy-thriller film on the list is Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The film will be a part of YRF’s Spy Universe. The film aims at a grand Independence Day 2025 release.

13. Sitare Zameen Par

This is another major announcement by Aamir Khan that has left fans all the more excited. The film aims to bring down the conversation around Down Syndrome. In addition to this, Mr. Perfectionist also teased the fans by revealing that as much as Taare Zameen Par made audience emotional, SZP will give audiences an ample amount of belly laughs.

14. Hera Pheri 3

The evergreen cult classic Hera Pheri franchise will also return with its third part. Yet again, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal are all set to return as Raju, Ghanshyam and Babu Bhaiya respectively in Hera Pheri 3. The film is expected to release by the end of this year.

15. Drishyam 3

After two successful installments, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam will return with his third part. Pinkvilla had informed our readers last year that Abhishek Pathak and his team of writers have cracked the basic core plot for the film and Jeethu Joseph and his team liked it. More details on the film are yet awaited.

16. Tiger vs Pathaan

Following the past three successful ventures, makers will be soon captivating the audiences with a grand face-off between Tiger and Pathaan. Touted as a grand collaboration featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, the film will be directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is titled, Tiger Vs Pathaan. A source close to the development also shared with us that both superstars are excited about the collaboration.

17. Krrish 4

After enthralling audiences with three successful installments of the Krrish franchise, Hrithik Roshan has teased the fans with Krrish 4 in the making. Earlier this year, it was reported by Mid-day that makers aim to start shooting for the film from next year in 2025.

18. Raid 2

One of the busiest actors in Bollywood, Ajay Devgn is also poised to bring the sequel to his 2018 hit Raid. The film helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta will be titled Raid 2. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, the film will be released in the theatres on November 15, 2024.

Which of these franchises are you excited about the most, do let us know in the comments section.

