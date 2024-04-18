Bollywood Newswrap, April 18: Athiya Shetty's love-filled birthday post for hubby KL Rahul; Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Misra announce first pregnancy

On the eighteenth day of April 2024, a lot happened in the Bollywood industry. From Athiya Shetty wishing husband KL Rahul on his birthday to Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra announcing their first pregnancy, let's revisit today's top news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of April 18, 2024

1. Athiya Shetty's romantic birthday post for husband KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty shared two pictures to wish KL Rahul on his 32nd birthday. In the first picture, Athiya can be seen resting on KL's chest as they pose for a romantic selfie. In the second picture, Athiya and KL Rahul can be seen hugging each other and posing together in a blurred black-and-white picture. Athiya captioned the post, "my whole heart for my whole life…happy birthday, my everything."

2. Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra announce their first pregnancy

Masaba Gupta and her husband Satyadeep Mishra dropped a delightful post to announce their first pregnancy. "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love,blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad," read the caption alongside the post, followed by a red heart emoji.

3. Ranveer Singh's Deepfake video endorsing political party goes viral

Ranveer Singh's AI-generated video promoting a political party has gone viral on social media. The original video is from the actor's recent Varanasi visit, during which he shared his experience visiting the city. He recently turned showstopper with Kriti Sanon for designer Manish Malhotra's fashion show at Varanasi's Namo Ghat. Now, the Bajirao Mastani actor's AI-generated video endorsing a political party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has surfaced on social media.

4. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's savage reply to Adil Hussain's remark about Kabir Singh

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacted to Adil Hussain's assertion of regretting doing Kabir Singh on his X handle. He shared an interview clip of the veteran actor expressing his disappointment with the film. Responding to the actor, Vanga stated that he would save him "from the shame" by replacing his face with "AI help."

He wrote, "Ur 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to u as ur 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did," followed by a clap emoji."

5. Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr recall getting rewarded each time doing good on set

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr revealed that director Vidhu Vinod Chopra used to reward them with 100 rupees every time they did a good job on set. Recalling how there was no competition on who got more notes from their director, Medha said, "No-no, there was no competition, but the first time I got a hundred (₹100 note), I had to show it to everybody on set."

