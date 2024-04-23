Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar and team to shoot MASSIVE dance number with 500 dancers; details inside

Welcome To The Jungle is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The third part of the super hit Welcome franchise has already got everyone excited ever since its announcement.

In the latest update, it has come to light that the makers of the Ahmed Khan directorial will be shooting a grand dance number on a large scale. Read on to know further details.

Makers of Welcome To The Jungle gear up for a grand-scale dance number

The creators of the upcoming film, Welcome To The Jungle, are leaving no stone unturned to ensure absolute entertainment for the audiences. Igniting enthusiasm, the makers have brought together the entire star cast to create a massive dance number. For the first time ever, over 30 actors will unite for a song, which will also feature more than 500 background dancers.

The song has been choreographed by the legendary Ganesh Acharya and composed by Anand Raj Anand. It has also been revealed that the actors will come together for the shoot of the song at the end of this month (April). A magnificent set for the shoot of the song has been created in Mumbai. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Welcome To The Jungle official announcement

On September 9th of last year, on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Kumar's birthday, the film was officially announced by the makers through a side-splitting promo.

Advertisement

While making an official announcement, Akshay Kumar wrote on his Instagram, “Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj (I have given a gift to you and myself on my birthday today). If you like it and say thanks, I’d say Welcome(3) #WelcomeToTheJungle. In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December, 2024. #Welcome3. Produced by #JyotiDeshpande. Produced by #FirozANadiadwallah. Directed by @khan_ahmedasas @officialjiostudios @baseindustries_group.”

Take a look:

About Welcome To The Jungle

Promised to be a perfect blend of music, comedy, and thrilling action, the film is directed by Ahmed Khan and backed by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah. It also boasts a huge star cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

Welcome To The Jungle is presented by Base Industries Group and is scheduled to release in the Christmas week, on December 20, 2024.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday looks mesmerizing as she turns ‘worthy-muse’ for Karan Johar’s ‘attempt at photography’; PIC