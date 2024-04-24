Dance Deewane 4 is going to bring back the charming stars of the 90s in one of its upcoming installments. While Suniel Shetty and Madhuri Dixit Nene serve as the judges on the talent show, Karisma Kapoor will be joining the duo as the special guest this weekend, making the episode all the way more interesting for the audiences.

Karisma Kapoor mesmerized by contestant Deepanita’s performance

The new promo of Dance Deewane 4 uploaded on the official handle of ColorsTV gives a glimpse of what is in store for the viewers this weekend. It showcases Karisma Kapoor getting flabbergasted at Deepanita’s facial expressions on the song Pardesi. She states, “Aap aise expressions deti ho jo actors bhi nahi de sakte (You give such expressions that even actors cannot give).”

The Murder Mubarak actress expresses her desire to see more of Deepanita’s skills and goes on stage to shake a leg with the little lady. The two then groove to Karisma’s hit number Pucho Zara Pucho from the film Raja Hindustani.

The caption of the promo reads, "Dancing diva Karishma Kapoor ho gayi impress jab dekhe usne humari expression queen Deepanita ki adaayein! (Dancing diva impressed after seeing expression queen Deepanita's style)."

Take a look at the recent promo of Dance Deewane 4:

Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit recreate Dance of Envy

Karisma and Madhuri’s reunion on the show led to them performing the iconic face-off, Dance of Envy from their 1997 blockbuster romantic musical Dil To Pagal Hai. They put forward an energetic dance showdown attracting applause and cheers from the live audience. Suniel Shetty gives them a standing ovation and calls Karisma and Madhuri ‘the greatest dancing stars of our industry.’

About Dance Deewane 4

Dance Deewane aired for the first time in June 2018. The show sees participants from three age categories competing against each other. The first generation features the youngest dancers while the third generation has the oldest ones.

The 4th chapter of Dance Dewaane premiered on February 3, 2024. It has Bollywood stars Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty in the judging panel. Besides offering some stupendous performances, the show maintains its entertainment quotient with light-hearted exchanges between the judges and humorous comments from Bharti Singh. The reality show airs every Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm on ColorsTV and Jiocinema.

