Dance Deewane 4 has been blessed with the presence of numerous Bollywood actors who have so far graced the reality show as special guests. Just recently, we had the pleasure of seeing Govinda on the show, and now we have another exciting episode lined up with the arrival of Karisma Kapoor on the Dance Deewane 4 stage. Not only will she recreate her iconic dance face-off with Madhuri Dixit, but the glamorous diva will also delight us by performing her popular song alongside Suniel Shetty.

Karisma Kapoor's upcoming stylish appearance on Dance Deewane 4 is bound to bring an extra dose of excitement to the show, thanks to her undeniable charm and timeless beauty.

Karisma Kapoor dances with Suniel Shetty

The makers of Dance Deewane 4 recently released a new promo giving a visual treat to the 90s kids. As per one of the latest promos, host Bharti Singh heartwarmingly invites Suniel Shetty and Karisma Kapoor to the stage, requesting them to recreate one of their popular songs. Accepting the warm invitation, the duo arrives on the stage, dancing their heart out to the melodious tunes of the 'Jhanjhariya' track.

Makers captioned the promo, "Behold the biggest entertainment ka tadka, kyunki Suniel aur Karisma dikaayenge apna jalwa. Dekhiye #DanceDeewane, har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Watch the promo of Dance Deewane 4 here:

For the uninitiated, Suniel Shetty and Karisma Kapoor shared screens in the 1996 released film Krishna. The two appeared opposite each other, and the movie performed average at the box office. Directed by Deepak Shivadasi, the drama film features an enjoyable musical album, and Jhanjhariya is one of the tracks.

Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor's epic dance face-off

In another promo dropped by the team of Dance Deewane 4 on the official social media handles of Colors TV, OG Bollywood divas Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit amp up the entertainment quotient. The duo recreates their iconic dance face-off from Dil Toh Pagal Hai movie, leaving Suniel Shetty overwhelmed.

Dance Deewane 4 is open to contestants of all age groups and promises to provide a stage to the dancing prodigies. The dance reality show aims to bring out the best in its performers.

