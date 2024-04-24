The upcoming episode of the dance reality show Dance Deewane 4 will bring back the charm of the 90s with Karisma Kapoor joining the judges Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty. In the upcoming episode, the glamorous divas of Bollywood will set the stage on fire with their iconic dance face-off which has already grabbed the attention of the viewers.

Madhuri-Karsima’s dance performance reminds Suniel Shetty of THIS movie

As we see in the new promo recently released by the makers, the two most super hit actresses of the 90’s era, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor, will get into an intense dance face-off from their iconic movie, on which Suniel Shetty will excitedly leave a remark, “Tbhi aap dono ke liye dil pagal tha, aur aaj bhi dil pagal hai (At that time also our heart was made about you two, and today also it is the same).”

Further, he goes on to praise them, "The greatest dancing stars of our industry and country guys..," followed by the big applause in his appreciation. Karisma touches the stage while seeking blessings as the duo recreates their performance from the movie, Dil To Pagal Hai.

After the performance, host Bharti Singh appreciates their performance as she comments, “Aaj aap dono ne humari bahut badi ichha poori kardi (today you both have fulfilled our biggest dream). Speaking lengths about their face-off dance, Bharti further says, “Ye aisi movie hai jo sabki favroite hai, chahe tv pe jitni baar aye tb bhi utni siddat se humlog dekhte hai. Ek ek baat mujhe yaad hai (This is a kind of movie that is everyone’s favorite, no matter how many times it has been broadcasted on the television, we all watch it with the same interest. I remember every little thing from this movie).”

The caption of the show’s promo reads, “India ke 2 bade superstars, Karisma aur Madhuri, aa gaye hai lagaane Dance Deewane ke stage par aag aur dikhaane apna abdhut jalwa! (India’s two biggest superstars, Karisma and Madhuri, are here to set the Dance Deewane’s stage on fire with their ultimate hook dance face-off).”

About Dance Deewane 4

After receiving immense love from the audience, Dance Deewane is back with its new season where the contestants come from three different generations. The Dance Deewane 4 judges panel includes the queen of dance, Madhuri Dixit and iconic actor Suniel Shetty, while laughter queen Bharti Singh adds the fun elements as the show’s host. The reality show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on ColorsTV and Jiocinema.

