Athiya Shetty beams with pride as KL Rahul scores half-century in CSK vs LSG IPL match; admires hubby in THIS way

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are a much-loved celebrity duo, known for their sweet moments shared on social media. The couple often gives fans a peek into their married bliss.

Recently, when KL Rahul hit a half-century during the Chennai Super Kings vs. Lucknow Super Giants IPL match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, his proud wife couldn't help but overflow with happiness. Taking to social media, she poured out her admiration and love for him, making their fans swoon even more.

Athiya Shetty admires hubby KL Rahul as he scores a half-century

When KL Rahul showcased his batting brilliance with a solid half-century during the CSK vs. LSG IPL match on Friday, fans everywhere erupted with excitement. His biggest cheerleader, Athiya Shetty, who watched the action unfold on TV, couldn't contain her enthusiasm.

She took to her Instagram stories to share a snapshot of the iconic moment on TV, displaying the stats: "KL Rahul tonight. 53 runs off 31 balls." Alongside the image, she captioned, "and this guy" accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Take a look:

Prior to the match, Athiya was spotted at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Check it out:

Athiya Shetty drops sweetest birthday wish for KL Rahul

The actress took to Instagram and dropped two pictures to wish KL Rahul on his birthday. In the first picture, she can be seen resting on KL's chest as they pose for a romantic selfie. In the second picture, the beautiful couple can be seen hugging each other and posing together in a blurred black-and-white picture. Athiya captioned the post, "my whole heart for my whole life…happy birthday, my everything."

Check out Athiya Shetty's Instagram post here:

About Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

The couple tied the knot on January 23, 2023, in a private ceremony held at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. They were in a relationship for about four years before deciding to take the next step and get married. Since their marriage, they have been spotted together in public on many occasions and often they share adorable pictures of themselves on social media, giving glimpses of their happy journey together.

