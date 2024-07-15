Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal supports choreographer Bosco Martis' fight for Tauba Tauba credit; says 'Takes an army' to create hits

Vicky Kaushal has been receiving a lot of praise and love for his amazing dance steps in Bad Newz's Tauba Tauba. The dance moves became viral on social media and people have been making non-stop reels.

Amid this, expressing his happiness over the song's success, Tauba Tauba choreographer Bosco Martis remarked that he wants to be celebrated and added that most of the attention has been diverted towards Vicky Kaushal in the song. In a new interview, Kaushal reacted to it and supported his statement.

Vicky Kaushal backs choreographer Bosco Martis in fight for Tauba Tauba credit

In an interview with India Today, Vicky Kaushal agreed with Tauba Tauba choreographer Bosco Martis about the need for choreographers to get credit for making songs successful. He said that the main step wasn't something he brought from home; it was taught to him by Bosco.

Highlighting how choreographers should be credited equally, Vicky further added, "Every person who is standing behind the camera is the real hero who builds whatever is happening in front of the camera. Because we are in front of the camera, vo shuru ki wah-waahi, ya joote chappal jo bhi paddne hote hain, vo humein hi paddte hain." (Because we are in front of the camera, the initial praise or the criticism, whatever it may be, falls on us).

Calling them heroes, Kaushal stated that it "takes an army, it takes the effort of 300 people to create a song, a film, or anything" and said that he hundred percent agrees with Bosco's statements. The actor also praised the entire crew's effort that makes a film or a song superhit.

Vicky Kaushal shares Katrina Kaif's reaction to Tauba Tauba

In a recent interview with Times Now, Vicky Kaushal revealed his wife and actress Katrina Kaif's reaction to his Tauba Tauba dance moves. He shared that she approved of his performance in the song.

Talking more about when Katrina Kaif watched the song Tauba Tauba, Vicky said that the actress called it "perfect". She also liked everything about the track according to the Bad Newz actor.

Meanwhile, Bad Newz also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk and is set to be released on July 19.

