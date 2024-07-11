Tauba Tauba choreographer Bosco Martis ‘shamelessly’ wants to be celebrated; asks, ‘Why is Vicky Kaushal being glorified’

The internet is currently grooving to the tunes of Karan Aujla’s Tauba Tauba starring Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri from the movie, Bad Newz. While fans have been going gaga over the scintillating dance moves of the actor, the credit for the beautiful choreography goes to Bosco Martis.

In a recent conversation, he spoke about the hard work that went behind making the song attractive and also questioned Vicky Kaushal’s popularity over the song.

Tauba Tauba choreographer Bosco Martis asserts importance of credits for choreographers

While speaking to India Today, Bosco Martis expressed his happiness over the song’s success. However, he pointed out "most of the attention" that has been diverted towards Vicky Kaushal in the song. He emphasized his point stating that the actor’s dance was made possible by him, and he should also be credited for it.

He said, "Don’t get any wrong ideas here. I am happy about the song’s success but, somewhere down the line, I shamelessly want to make sure that the choreographers, not just me, need to be celebrated because they bring in that vibe. Had I not given that vibe and style, I don’t think we would have got this hype. It’s time to celebrate the choreographers, just like how Madhuri [Dixit] and Saroj ma'am were celebrated."

Bosco Martis questions Vicky Kaushal's popularity over the song

Bosco further added that he just doesn’t choreograph a song but also puts efforts into understanding and creating a perfect mood for it. Elucidating his point, he further talked about Vicky’s previous songs for songs in movies like Govinda Naam Mera.

He remarked, "What changed this time? Why is he being glorified in this song? It’s because of how it is directed and how the moves are captured. A lot of thought has been given professionally, even in terms of ways to glorify the actor. Our duty is to keep trying our best and look for reactions."

On a concluding note, the choreographer highlighted his view, stating that he wants as much celebration for choreographers as much it is for the actors.

About Bad Newz

The much-awaited comedy-caper Bad Newz, directed by Anand Tiwari, stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk, and Neha Dhupia in key roles. Jointly produced by Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions, and Leo Media Collective, the film will hit theaters on July 19 worldwide.

