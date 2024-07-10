PICS: Vicky Kaushal reflects on journey from Gangs of Wasseypur to Bad Newz; feels 'grateful' as 'nothing is overnight'

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bad Newz co-starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. The actor has been doing promotions for the film online and offline. Amid this, he shared a post that surely will make you feel super proud of him. His post features two pictures - one from his Gangs of Wasseypur days and the second from the promotions of Bad Newz, his upcoming movie.

Vicky Kaushal feels grateful for all the love and blessings

On July 10, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram account and shared two images. The first snap captures Vicky's look from his debut film Gangs of Wasseypur. He played a small role in the film. The next image showcases the actor receiving immense love as he is surrounded by several fans during the promotions of his upcoming film Bad Newz.

Sharing the post, he captioned it, "This day, 12 years apart… nothing is overnight. Ever so grateful for all your love and blessings."

Reacting to it, Richa Chadha wrote, "Gangs of Wasseypur AD look (red heart)"

Vicky Kaushal shares Katrina Kaif's reaction to Tauba Tauba

In a recent interview with Times Now, Vicky Kaushal revealed his wife and actress Katrina Kaif's reaction to his Tauba Tauba dance moves. He shared that she approved of his performance in the song.

Vicky further shared that Katrina admires the fact that he dances quite openly. Katrina also gave him a suggestion about his performance by saying that he should practice control while moving his body.

Talking about when Katrina Kaif watched the song Tauba Tauba, Vicky said that the actress called it "perfect". She liked everything about the track according to the Bad Newz actor.

More about Bad Newz

The trailer of Bad Newz shows Triptii Dimri's character, who is pregnant but unsure of the father's identity. She first meets Vicky Kaushal's character, and they fall in love. She informs him she's expecting but isn't sure if he is the father of her baby.

Then enters Ammy Virk's character, Triptii also falls in love with him and realizes that the baby might be his as well. The chaos begins when doctors suggest that both Vicky and Ammy could be the fathers due to a rare condition.

The trio then sets out to determine the baby's father while competing with each other to prove their claim. The trailer also shows a special cameo by Katrina Kaif and Tiger Shroff.

Meanwhile, Bad Newz is all set to hit theaters on July 19, 2024.

