Call Me Bae's Vihaan Samat reveals what show director said about recreating Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding scene with Ananya Panday

Actor Vihaan Samat has established himself in the industry with notable roles. Recently, he portrayed Agastya Chaudhary, Ananya Panday’s husband, in the series Call Me Bae. He recently spoke about recreating Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding scene in the series. Vihaan revealed that director Collin D'Cunha approached him with a clip of the original scene on his phone and requested a recreation. He added, “I just hope that the entire segment lives up to what the original was.”

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Vihaan Samat discussed recreating the wedding scene inspired by Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s real-life wedding. He recounted, “We shot a wedding scene that was based on Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding, and on that day, our director, Collin D'Cunha, came up to me and showed me the clip on his phone and said, ‘Do this,’ and I said, ‘Okay’."

Vihaan acknowledged the challenge, expressing hope that the recreated scene would match the excellence of the original. The Call Me Bae actor also spoke about his relationship with co-star Ananya Panday, revealing that their bond began before the series during the filming of CTRL.

He noted that their established rapport made working together on set easier. Despite needing to adapt to a new dynamic for Call Me Bae, their prior familiarity helped them feel more comfortable and free in their performances.

For the unversed, the Netflix film CTRL, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, is set to be released on October 4. The project is supported by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya Menon's Saffron and Andolan Films. In the film, Ananya Panday stars as Nella Awasthi while Vihaan Samat plays the role of Joe Mascarenhas.

Coming back to Call Me Bae, Ananya Panday stars as Bella Chowdhury, or Bae in the series. In a twist, her on-screen wedding to Agastya, portrayed by Vihaan Samat, closely mirrors the high-profile wedding of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra from last year. The scene recreates their bridal outfits, synchronized movements, and the overall ambiance of the original wedding. It captures the essence of Kiara and Sidharth's ceremony, where they famously exchanged glances and a namaste.

The series also features Vir Das, Varun Sood, Gurfateh Pirzada, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. It is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra serving as executive producers.

