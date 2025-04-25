Ranbir Kapoor performs husband duties as he returns to Mumbai with Alia Bhatt after quick getaway; WATCH

A couple of days ago, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at Mumbai’s private airport, heading to an undisclosed location. After spending three lovely family days together, the celebs are back to base. A while ago, the Animal star was seen performing husband duties as they returned from their quick getaway. Check it out!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are busy filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The couple is also fulfilling their other work commitments while taking care of their daughter and overseeing the construction work of their new home. Amid all this, the celebs were spotted heading to an undisclosed location on April 21, 2025.

Well, after relaxing a bit and spending quality time together, RK and Alia are back at base. On April 24, 2025, the most-loved celebrity couple was spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina airport. In a clip posted on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor was seen taking the lead towards their swanky car. Performing his husband duties, the handsome hunk was spotted carrying their luggage and putting them inside their vehicle.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt return after vacation:

On April 16, 2025, the celebs were papped inspecting their future home in Mumbai. In the exclusive footage gathered by us, Ranbir can be seen entering the construction site of their new bungalow, which is finally taking shape. In the clip, he was seen wearing a black t-shirt with matching shorts paired with sneakers and a cap. Alia was also spotted in a shirt and a pair of shorts, waiting for her husband outside their new abode.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt outside their under-construction home:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Alpha, followed by Love & War. As for Ranbir Kapoor, he is filming for Love & War and Ramayana: Part 1. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sunny Deol, who will be playing the part of Lord Hanuman in this epic saga, stated that he is very excited about Ramayana.

He added, “We are actors and doing our best. To play Hanuman ji is going to be difficult in a way, because one doesn’t want to do anything wrong.” The movie is expected to hit cinemas during the Diwali 2026 weekend.

