Logout actor Babil Khan says he had ‘dabba phone’ till 22 and the reason was dad Irrfan Khan; find more

Babil Khan returned to the silver screen with the cyber thriller drama film, Logout. The Zee5 movie delves deep into the horrors of the digital world and how it takes a toll on people’s lives. However, the young star admitted that his parents didn’t want him to grow up in the digital world. Hence, he owned a ‘dabba phone’ till he was 22 years of age. Read on!

Advertisement

In an interview with Filmibeat, Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar’s son, Babil Khan, shared that he didn’t grow up like most people. His parents were very adamant about him not growing up in a digital world. The Qala actor further revealed that he was first raised in a place very close to a forest, and then in Madh Island. He then went to an alternative school where no plastic was allowed, and everything was wooden.

Unlike the youth of today who are obsessed with their digital devices and smartphones, he had a very basic phone will he was 22. “I had a dabba phone till I was 21 or 22. So all of this-social media, the digital world-it's very new to me,” stated The Railway Men actor. In the same interview, he admitted that even though he isn’t obsessed with social media and likes to stay away from the digital world, he learned a lot about the social world while working on Logout.

Advertisement

Babil learned that one should use social media as a tool rather than a source of validation. “Use it for creativity instead of relying on it for your self-worth,” he stated, adding that this is what his journey taught him, and that’s how it made him reflect on social media.

Further on, Babil spoke about his character in Amit Golani’s film. Irrfan Khan's son stated that he always tries to play characters and be part of stories that he feels he’s far from. Stating the reason behind it, the young star divulged that he believes that every human being has every shade within them. Hence, he tries to find characters he is not in real life and plays them for the screen.

Have you watched Babil Khan in Logout yet? Babil Khan returned to the silver screen with the cyber thriller film, Logout. Have you watched the movie on Zee5 yet? Yes No

ALSO READ: Babil Khan to drop his surname just like dad Irrfan Khan? Logout actor says, 'To let your individuality…'