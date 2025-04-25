Dia Mirza admits Kaafir taught ‘only way’ to achieve autonomy; reveals how freedom changed her life: ‘Every day was like biggest high’

Six years after its initial release on OTT, Sonam Nair's Kaafir made a powerful comeback, this time on the big screen, offering a renewed take on a story that once captivated viewers. Now, Dia Mirza opened up on the deep personal impact on her, revealing how the experience unlocked a profound understanding of self-reliance by letting go of fear. She spoke about the life-changing effect of embracing true freedom, calling each moment on set an emotional and spiritual rush she'll never forget.

In a conversation with India Today, Dia Mirza expressed her excitement about the film reaching a wider audience, especially those who didn't watch the show then. She shared how audiences keep tagging her in 'heartwarming write-ups and reels' after stumbling upon the film and hopes this renewed interest will also inspire them to catch the full series.

The IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack actress also recalled the experience of filming the series, and called it an intense yet deeply rewarding journey. She compared it to working on three full-length films. Though it was a physically demanding shoot in the rugged mountains, it was the emotional connection of the project that kept her motivated.

She said, "Every day was like the biggest high, as we were so emotionally connected to it." She shared loving every moment of the experience, from the vast, snow-covered landscapes and blooming apricot trees to the playful laughter of children and the gentle sound of birds, and called it a 'memorable experience'.

Dia also added that playing the role changed her life completely. She shared that the experience taught her the importance of fearlessness. The actress added, "The only way to achieve autonomy is to become free of all fears. That none of my choices need to be guided by fear. And that freedom, it changes everything, about how I want to live, how I want to bring up my child, and the voice that I want to have in this world."

Portrayed by Dia Mirza, Kaafir brings to life the emotionally intense and heart-wrenching journey of Kainaaz, a character that struck a chord with audiences.

