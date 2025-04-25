3 Malayalam movies to watch on OTT this week (April 21 - 27): Mohanlal starrer L2 Empuraan to Extra Decent
Read on to learn about 3 Malayalam movies that are available for watching on OTT!
Malayalam movies are once again here to pack a punch with a new list of entertaining content. Here are 3 films that you should check out on OTT this week.
3 Malayalam movies to watch on OTT this week
1. L2: Empuraan
- Cast: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Jerome Flynn, Rick Yune, Pranav Mohanlal
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is the second installment in a planned trilogy of Lucifer. The film, directed by Prithviraj, features the tale of Stephen Nedumpally aka Ab’raam Khureshi, following the events of 2019’s Lucifer.
With a rising threat on both local and global scales, how man triumphs over the challenges becomes the main focus of the film. The movie is also set to have a follow-up sequel titled L3, tracing back to Stephen’s teenage years.
2. Daveed
- Cast: Antony Varghese Pepe, Lijomol Jose, Vijayaraghavan, Saiju Kurup, Kichu Tellus
- Where to watch: ZEE5
Daveed focuses on the story of Ashiq Abu, a middle-aged bouncer and former boxer. After forming a rivalry with Turkish boxer Sainul Akhmadov, the man must embark on a personal journey of redemption and determination.
The rest of the film also focuses on how Aashiq decides to fight for pride and enters the ring, confronting his own past as well.
3. ED - Extra Decent
- Cast: Suraj Venjaramoodu, Grace Antony, Shyam Mohan, Sudheer Karamana, Vinaya Prasad
- Where to watch: Saina Play, ManoramaMax
Extra Decent, starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, is a dark comedy film which released back in December 2024. The movie directed by Aamir Pallikkal features the story of Binu, a man suffering from amnesia after witnessing the accidental death of his brother.
While facing taunts from his family for his incompetence, the man soon starts to discover some dark secrets about his family, with a twisted tale of revenge and redemption setting up the plot.
