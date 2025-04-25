3 Malayalam movies to watch on OTT this week (April 21 - 27): Mohanlal starrer L2 Empuraan to Extra Decent

Explore All Korean Categories

Weak Hero Class 2: All you need to know about Park Ji Hoon-led season 1 ahead of return with Lee Jun Young, Ryeoun and more

BTS’ RM confirms collaboration with Epik High’s Tablo; Find out when Stop The Rain will be released

SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo leads new recruits at military training completion ceremony; CARATs say ‘proud of you, commander’

Who is Kang Ji Yong? Know about Kwon Eunbi's cousin, who appeared on Divorce Camp before passing away at 35

'Love you Dad': BTS’ Jimin’s emotional note on MUSE album at his father’s café melts ARMYs’ hearts

BTS fans slam Korea Music Awards judge for 'stupid' reason behind snubbing RM's solo album: 'This has to be a joke'

BTS' Jin reveals WHY RM and Jungkook are ideal cast for Kian's Bizarre B&B: 'Diligent, better cook...'

Why was Kim Hye Ja worried about Son Suk Ku lifting her? Heavenly Ever After star reassures he can 'lift 100 kg'

BLACKPINK’s Spotify gets hacked: Shut Down track photo gets swapped with KISS OF LIFE, N-word controversy highlighted