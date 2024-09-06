Call Me Bae: Ananya Panday’s rumored BF Walker Blanco couldn’t stop hyping up his ‘Baeee’ post show release; check out his reaction

Ananya Panday’s web show Call Me Bae has finally debuted on the digital streaming platform. Following its release, the actress’ rumored boyfriend Walker Blanco also sent a major shout-out through his social media handle. Right after the screening, Ananya’s BFF Sara Ali Khan was also quick to call it her ‘best’ performance.

The long-anticipated Collin D’Cunha’s directorial show Call Me Bae is streaming from today, i.e. September 6 onwards. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday’s rumored beau and former model Walker Blanco couldn’t stop hyping her up. He recently took to his Instagram stories and shared the poster of the show featuring Panday along with Muskkkaan Jaferi, Virdas, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Niharika Lyra.

Gushing over the same, he wrote alongside, "Heyy Baeee @ananyapanday"

Take a look

For the unversed, the rumors of Ananya and Walker’s blossoming romance began last month in August. According to a report published in Bombay Times, the duo met during the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Blanco works for one of the Ambani properties.

It was also claimed that Ananya had Walker as her date for the wedding and the cruise event that took place in Italy ahead of their wedding. As per a source, the actress introduced Walker as her partner at the wedding.

Advertisement

"She was not even hiding it. There were multiple people who even saw them dancing together when a romantic song was being played. It is too new for the two to make it official," the source was quoted as saying.

On the other hand, Call Me Bae holds special importance as it marks the digital debut of Ananya. Directed by Collin D’Cunha, the show boasts of an ensemble star-cast led by the actress along with Muskkkaan Jaferi, Virdas, Vihaan Samat, Varun Sood, Gurfateh Pirzada, Niharika Lyra, Mini Mathur and Lisa Mishra.

The show narrates the story of a girl, Bella, born with a silver spoon into a privileged family. Her world turns topsy-turvy when a major twist in her life takes away all her privileges, and she has to start afresh. She then moves to Mumbai and starts her struggle in a new city. The show is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan hugging Ananya Panday at Call Me Bae’s screening while Karan Johar smiles at them, makes us manifest movie with this trio