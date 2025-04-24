All We Imagine as Light’s Payal Kapadia decorated with Officier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by French Government for her contributions to world cinema

Payal Kapadia is an ace Indian filmmaker who made a couple of notable films and documentaries before her drama film, All We Imagine as Light, received national and international recognition. Yet again, she made the country proud after being conferred the prestigious Officier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres on behalf of the French Government.

Announcing the same, the official Instagram handle of the Consulate General of France in Mumbai shared multiple pictures from the event. Congratulating Payal Kapadia, they penned in the captions, “A proud and inspiring moment for Indian cinema! The Consul General of France in Mumbai, on behalf of the French Government, and @ifiofficiel , have conferred the prestigious Officier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters) on acclaimed filmmaker Payal Kapadia.”

In their post, the embassy stated, “This distinguished recognition celebrates her remarkable contributions to the world of cinema and her role in deepening cultural ties between France and India. In 2024, Payal made history by winning the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her debut fiction feature All We Imagine as Light — the first Indian film in 30 years to win in the main competition at Cannes. Congratulations, Payal!”

For the unknown, Payal won the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for All We Imagine as Light. She was also nominated for the Golden Globe Award in the Best Director category. Apart from this, Kapadia made a short film, Afternoon Clouds, the only Indian film selected for the 70th Cannes Film Festival. The filmmaker also brought home the Golden Eye Award at the 74th Cannes Film Festival for her debut feature, A Night of Knowing Nothing, in the Best Documentary Film category.

