Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals why she likes Ranbir Kapoor more than her Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star Kartik Aaryan: 'aap uss nazar se...'

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Kartik Aaryan share a friendly bond since they have been part of many movies. On the other hand, she has grown up being mesmerized by Ranbir Kapoor’s performances in his films. In a recent interview, the actress revealed why she likes the Animal actor more than her Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star. Read on!

Nushrratt Bharuccha was in a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra, talking about her admiration for Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan. While she agreed to being fond of the Animal star, she admitted not feeling the same for Kartik. The actress stated that she started her career with Kartik and over time, they have grown together.

“We have done so much work together ki aap uss nazar se phir, as an audience, dekh he nhi paate usko. (We have done so much work together that you can’t see him the way the audience perceives him.)” she expressed adding that they have now become buddies and partners in crime. Hence, that was the vibe she created with him and they continue to have.

As for Ranbir, she grew up watching him on the big screen. When asked why does she has a special place in her heart for the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor, the Selfiee actress admitted that it’s strictly personal. Bharuccha went on to explain that she is in love with that person’s skill and craft.

“I just want to watch Ranbir Kapoor on screen,” she exclaimed, adding that she only wants to watch him act and consume his films. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress clarified that she is in love with his skill and craft more than who he is as a person.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in Vishal Furia’s horror film, Chhorii 2, alongside Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Saurabh Goyal. As for Ranbir Kapoor, he is busy filming for Love & War and Ramayana: Part 1. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s next, followed by Tu Meri Main Tera Mera Tera Tu Meri.

