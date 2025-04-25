General Hospital April 24 Episode Recap: Molly Irked by Ric’s Comforting Relationship With Ava; Details Inside

The new episode of General Hospital has got the audience seated for some high-voltage drama, confrontations, and explanations. Molly meets her father, Ric, in the hospital and is glad to know that he is recovering at a good pace.

She is also happy that her father can walk by himself and will soon be out of the hospital bed. However, her happiness is short-lived as she learns of Ric’s bond with Ava. Molly confronts her father over his connection with the latter, but Ric explains to her that Ava is only helping him in his plan against Kristina, because of whom he is in the hospital.

Molly, however, warns her dad that his closeness with Ava could ruin their relationship. After stepping out of her father’s hospital room, Molly runs into Cody, who has been at the institute due to a medical emergency.

On the other hand, Carly is happy about her wish getting fulfilled. After a major showdown with Jason the other day, she will be heading to California with Sonny for his open-heart surgery. Brick, too, is happy to see Carly alongside Sonny because he trusts no other woman in the latter’s life than her. Brick is also somewhat suspicious that Natalia might have blurted everything out to Sidwell.

Meanwhile, Sidwell is looking to catch up with his son. He is the only parent to Danny and wants to spend some time with him, as Sonny and Carly are out. Sidwell takes his son out to the nets, where he bats a few balls. As the duo spends time together, Danny reveals that he misses Sam, and Sidwell promises to be there for him.

ALSO READ: General Hospital April 23 Episode Recap: Jason and Carly Get Into a Yet Another Heated Argument; Details Inside