‘Tulsi’ Janhvi Kapoor has sweetest birthday wish for her ‘Sunny’ Varun Dhawan and it’s making our hearts melt; SEE PIC

Bollywood’s handsome hunk, Varun Dhawan, turned a year older today, April 24, 2025. On his special day, several Bollywood celebs took to social media to wish him well. Among them was his Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-star Janhvi Kapoor, who had the sweetest wish for him. Check it out!

A while ago, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture of a cute and delicious-looking cake from Varun Dhawan’s birthday celebration. The cake, which had a cute sun emoji, had “Happy birthday to everyone’s Sunny” written on it. It’s dedicated to him by his ‘Tulsi’ with lots of love.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor’s sweet birthday wish for Varun Dhawan:

Varun’s Student Of The Year co-star, Sidharth Malhotra, also wished his B-town buddy. The dad-to-be dropped a dashing picture of them together and penned, “Hey Happy Birthday @varundvn. Cheers to super year ahead.”

Sidharth Malhotra wishes Varun Dhawan on his birthday:

Earlier today, the Bhediya actor dropped a video on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen celebrating his special day ‘with the people that matter the most’. In the clip, his fans and admirers can be seen describing him in one word. The actor looked dashing in a red t-shirt with brown cargo pants and chunky boots.

In the captions, he penned, “I got to celebrate my birthday with the people that matter the most the reason im here. The fans. This really made my day. Thank you to my team for putting this together.”

Taking to the comments, section Dhawan’s Baby John co-star, Zara Zyanna, penned a sweet note for him. She expressed, “Wishing the most wonderful on-screen Dad the happiest day! Working with you and sharing such a beautiful bond on screen felt so real and special. Thank you for the warmth, care, and those little moments that made our scenes shine. Grateful for the memories. God Bless.” Several others also joined her in wishing the actor on his birthday.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be next seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor, followed by Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Pooja Hegde. He is also busy filming for Border 2 with Sunny Deol.

Are you excited to watch Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in cinemas? Varun Dhawan will be sharing the screen with Janhvi Kapoor in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Are you excited to enjoy the rom-com on the big screen? Yes No

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan Birthday: 3 upcoming movies of handsome hunk fans can't wait to watch; Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and more