Logout star Babil Khan's next project is a romance film? Actor seemingly hints at love life; 'My secrets are written on my heart...'

Babil Khan, who recently played a social media addict in the psychological drama Logout, is now exploring matters of the heart, both on-screen and possibly off it. In a recent conversation with Filmibeat, the actor opened up about his upcoming projects and hinted at romance in his personal life.

While discussing his plans post-Logout, Babil shared that his next venture is a romantic show. He expressed a deep interest in the rom-com genre, admitting, “I really want to do a romantic-comedy.” Without giving away too many details, he confirmed that he’s already working on one. What truly caught fans’ attention, though, was his poetic hint at a possible love life. “My secrets are not on my phone. My secrets are on my heart. If my heart is stolen, which usually is…” he said.

He's also dealing with criticism from some corners. In a separate interview with Lallantop, the actor had addressed accusations of leveraging his father Irrfan Khan's legacy to move ahead in Bollywood. “If that were true, I wouldn’t be going to auditions today,” he said firmly. “I was simply sharing the love because everyone showed us so much love and support.”

Babil Khan might be just a few projects old, but he's already making a name for himself with the kind of deep, layered, and emotionally rich roles he chooses. He made his acting debut with Qala, playing Jagan, a gifted singer struggling with inner demons. His performance was full of vulnerability, and it instantly made people take notice of him not just as Irrfan Khan’s son but as an actor in his own right.

Then came The Railway Men, a gripping series based on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. Even while sharing screen space with some of the industry’s finest, Babil managed to leave a mark with his quiet intensity.

In Logout, he surprised audiences again by playing a completely different character, a social media-obsessed young man, and proved that he’s not afraid to step out of his comfort zone. Now, with a romantic project in the works, Babil seems all set to show us yet another side of his craft.

