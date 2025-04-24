BTS’ RM confirms collaboration with Epik High’s Tablo; Find out when Stop The Rain will be released

A new BTS X Epik High song is on its way! After much anticipation surrounding the feature on Epik High’s Tablo’s song, it was revealed that none other than BTS member RM will be collaborating with the frontman of the popular hip-hop trio from South Korea. Announcing Stop The Rain, Tablo confirmed yet another alliance between the two teams who have been known for their fondness for each other. The new track is set to drop on May 2 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).

On April 25 midnight KST, the collaboration was revealed by Tablo, who shared that the song would now be available for pre-save. Both rappers, this will make a return feature from RM on Epik High’s oldest member, following their collaboration on All Day for the BTS leader’s debut solo studio album. The track, released in December 2022, saw Tablo lending his rap to the Indigo record.

Other collaborations between Epik High and BTS include member SUGA, who has named the group as one of his childhood favorites, with their Fly being his inspiration. It started off with the junior star producing Eternal Sunshine for the trio on their album Sleepless in ______. Recently, Tablo also revealed his hidden feature on the Epik High song No Thanxxx alongside PSY and Yankie. This was in addition to the two working on Lee Sora’s Song Request, where they wrote the lyrics together.

The two teams continue to praise and lift each other up, proving to be true fans of each other’s music and songwriting, while also maintaining a healthy relationship. In fact, Tablo is one of the only few people from the Korean entertainment industry who openly supported SUGA following his drunk driving e-scooter controversy, proving their strong bond.

Stop The Rain is set to be yet another surprise song releasing from the BTS members who are currently serving their country as a part of their mandatory military duties, with Jin and J-Hope having returned following their discharge. The other members are set to reunite in June following the completion of the services of the other 5 members.

