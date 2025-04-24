The Royals actor Ishaan Khatter opens up about gracing Cannes red carpet for his film Homebound co-starring Janhvi Kapoor: ‘My first time…’

Earlier in April 2025, it was announced that Neeraj Ghaywan’s film Homebound is heading to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The cast includes Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa. Ishaan, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming series The Royals, recently opened up about gracing the Cannes red carpet for the first time.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place from May 13 to 24, 2025. Ishaan Khatter would be heading to the international event along with the Homebound team. Talking about it in a recent interview with PTI, Ishaan said, “It is my first time on the Cannes red carpet, and, as I prayed, with my own film.”

The actor further showered Neeraj Ghaywan with praise, calling him a ‘special’ filmmaker. “He has a spine that not many people can boast of,” said Ishaan.

Ishaan further revealed that he had wanted to collaborate with Neeraj ever since he watched Masaan. Thus, he felt that it was a ‘full circle’ moment for him. Recalling his first meeting with the filmmaker for Homebound, Ishaan shared that he promised to give his 100 percent commitment if he felt a connection to the script.

Earlier, after the official announcement, Ishaan Khatter expressed his happiness on Instagram. He wrote, “This is what dreams are made of. Pure intention, grit, compassion and truth. One of the proudest moments of my cinematic journey thus far.”

Homebound is Neeraj Ghaywan’s second feature film. The first looks of Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor have been revealed. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. It is co-produced by Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier. Homebound will premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter will be next seen in the OTT series The Royals. He plays the role of Aviraaj Singh, a prince, and has been paired opposite Bhumi Pednekar. The Royals is a romantic comedy set to be released on Netflix on May 9, 2025.

