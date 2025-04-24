Not Shah Rukh Khan but THIS actor is Nushrratt Bharuccha's pick for his craft: ‘I’m very true to the fact…’

While many might struggle to pick between Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, for Nushrratt Bharuccha, the decision, though made after a pause, felt grounded in her deep love for cinema. In a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra, when asked to choose between the two stars, Nushrratt said, "Ranbir Kapoor. I'm very true to the fact that mujhe kisi ka craft aise pasand aa jaye na jahan mujhe lage ki main nahi kar sakti, ya mujhe nahi pata ki yeh kaise aa raha hai toh, khatam hai."

(If I like someone's craft so much that I feel I couldn't do it or I can't understand how they're doing it, then that's it for me.)

It wasn't a dismissal of SRK's charm; she was quick to balance her thoughts, adding, "Kaam mein Ranbir Kapoor, but if I have to be romancing and falling in love with someone, Shah Rukh sir. You understand now what I mean. But Ranbir's work has impacted me a lot."

That sentiment finds its roots in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, a film that clearly left a lasting impression on Nushrratt. When asked to pick between Rockstar and Tamasha, she didn't even hesitate: "Rockstar, hands down, no questions, it's Rockstar for me, very clear." She went on to explain her reasoning, calling it "sublime acting" and expressing admiration for Ranbir's portrayal of Jordan, the conflicted, passionate musician whose journey tore through convention.

"It's just another level of understanding that character and bringing it out," she reflected. "Wo chote chote nuances aapko bata nahi sakta hai koi, wo aapko laane padte hain character mein" (Those tiny nuances…no one can teach you that, you have to bring them into the character yourself).

To her, Rockstar wasn't just a film; it was an experience, a learning curve that deeply shaped how she approached acting. She even went on to describe it as a turning point in her career as a viewer and an actor: "Main aapko nahi bata sakti what Rockstar was for me, I think that for me was a turning point in understanding acting, understanding depth, characters, complexities, everything."

(I can't even describe what Rockstar meant to me; it was a turning point in understanding acting, depth, characters, and complexities).

She also praised the film's non-linear narrative, calling the back-and-forth editing "outstanding." It's this very structure that continues to pull audiences back to the film, even more than a decade after its release in November 2011.

While Rockstar is an emotional odyssey tracing Jordan's rise to fame and fall into chaos, Tamasha, also directed by Imtiaz Ali, offers a more introspective look at identity and storytelling. Featuring Ranbir alongside Deepika Padukone, Tamasha tells the story of Ved, a man forced to confront the mask he's worn for society. Both films are poignant and poetic in their own ways, but for Nushrratt, Rockstar holds a special kind of weight that has surely challenged and inspired her all at once.

