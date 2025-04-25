Weak Hero Class 2: All you need to know about Park Ji Hoon-led season 1 ahead of return with Lee Jun Young, Ryeoun and more

It’s D-Day for Weak Hero Class 2, and we’re taking a look back at the events of the first season, which introduced us to the world of Yeon Si Eun (Park Ji Hoon), his friends Ahn Su Ho (Choi Hyun Wook) and Oh Beom Seok (Hong Kyung), and a bunch of bullies in their high school. Primarily premiering on Wavve, the series' fame led to a production transfer to Netflix.

The initial webtoon-based show, Weak Hero Class 1, follows Yeon Si Eun, who enters class 1 of his high school and forms new friendships. However, things don’t sail as smoothly when bullies gang up on the smart new boy who ends up on their radar. Yeon Si Eun, the top scorer, uses his brain more than his physical strength to fight them. On the way, he befriends Oh Beom Seok, the influential, previously bullied, adopted son of a politician. They further find the former MMA fighter aspirant Ahn Su Ho to join their squad and help them in protecting themselves.

Originally limited to street fights, things turn serious once local thugs and gang leaders get involved. The trio’s friendship falls under further scrutiny after a girl joins their group, and Oh Beom Seok feels threatened by her presence, leading his inferiority complex to flare and making him act out. He soon changes sides and turns into a perpetrator himself, fearing his spot will be stolen by the new addition to their squad.

As a former convict and his dr*g-handling minions get involved, alongside threats of an MMA fighter-turned-influencer looming above their heads, things soon go south as kidnapping, police, and more serious crimes come into the picture. Eventually, a fight to save their friendship lands Ahn Su Ho in a coma. Meanwhile, Oh Beom Seok is banished overseas by his abusive father, and all blame falls on Yeon Si Eun, who is asked to transfer schools.

Weak Hero Class 2 picks up from Yeon Si Eun’s transfer to a new school, however, the same horrors await him in the form of new bullies. Actors Lee Jun Young, Bae Nara, and Yoo Soo Bin will take on the roles of Geum Sung Jae, Na Baek Jin, and Choi Hyo Man, the perpetrators in the new season. Under the tag ‘Union’, a new pyramid will unfold with power-hungry high schoolers vying for the top spot with harsh bullying. Meanwhile, Yeon Si Eun is set to make more friends in the form of Ryeoun’s Park Hu Min, Choi Min Young’s Seo Jun Tae, and Lee Min Jae’s Go Hyun Tak.

Weak Hero Class 2 will drop on Netflix today, April 25, at 12:30 pm IST (4 pm KST).

