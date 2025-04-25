Nick Jonas is ‘Pumped’ for Priyanka Chopra’s Upcoming Role in Heads of State; Calls Wifey ‘Such a Bada*s’

Nick Jonas never misses a chance to fan-boy over his wife Priyanka Chopra. After the announcement of her latest project, the singer and actor took to his Instagram handle to hype her up.

Sharing a poster of her upcoming action-comedy Heads of State, Jonas wrote, “So pumped for this! @priyankachopra such a bada*s.” The film stars Chopra alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on July 2. On Wednesday, the makers of the film dropped the film's first trailer and shared much-awaited updates of the project.

The high-octane action-comedy will reunite John Cena with Idris Elba after Suicide Squad. The two will be seen as world leaders trying to set aside their rivalry and save the world while fighting the "worst security breach in history."

The trailer saw them exchanging a ton of banter while trying to fight a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary.

What's Priyanka Chopra's role in the film?

As Cena and Elba's first joint diplomatic trip is violently disrupted by an attack on a plane, Chopra comes to their rescue as an MI6 agent, Noel Bisset, alongside another ally played by Jack Quaid.

Without any backup, PeeCee is seen fighting goons with guns and grenades in the action-packed movie. The film will unravel whether she succeeds or fails in her mission.

Chopra and Jonas tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, in January 2022 via surrogacy.

Priyanka, known for her work in both Bollywood and Hollywood, has been splitting her time between the U.S. and India. According to reports, she has signed Krrish 4 and is all set to share screen space once again with Hrithik Roshan. Rumors are rife that she charged Rs 30 crore for the role. The film is yet to get an official release date but is expected to hit theatres in 2026.

The actress is also currently working on the comedy film Judgement Day, starring Will Ferrell, Zac Efron, Regina Hall, Jimmy Tatro, Billy Eichner, Michael Peña, Bobby Cannavale, and Fortune Feimster. More updates on the project are awaited.

