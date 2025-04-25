Arijit Singh Birthday: Did you know singer’s debut song was for Hindi version of famous Hollywood musical movie?

As Arijit Singh celebrates his birthday on April 25, 2025, fans and music lovers worldwide are taking a moment to reflect on the incredible journey of the soulful singer. Known for his powerful voice and emotional depth, Arijit Singh has carved a niche in Bollywood, and his music continues to captivate millions.

But did you know that Arijit's debut song was for a Hindi version of the classic Hollywood film High School Musical 2? Composed by the talented trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the song All for One Aaja Nachle marked the beginning of his illustrious career in the music industry. This was a significant moment, as it set the stage for his future success in Bollywood.

Notably, Arijit's debut Bollywood song was for the film Murder 2 (2011). The song, titled Phir Mohabbat, composed by Mithoon, marked the beginning of Arijit's stellar career in Bollywood.

This soulful ballad, with its deep emotions and Arijit's heartfelt rendition, made a lasting impression on listeners and set the stage for his future success. Though he had sung a few tracks earlier in regional films, it was Murder 2 that gave him his big break in the Hindi film industry.

Over the years, Arijit Singh has become a go-to name for Bollywood music, creating some of the most memorable and soul-stirring tracks. His iconic track Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 (2013) became a defining romantic anthem, capturing the essence of love and heartbreak. Another major hit, Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), resonated deeply with audiences, further cementing his reputation for emotional ballads.

Songs like Raabta from Agent Vinod (2012) and Muskurane from CityLights (2014) showcased his versatility, blending romance with soulfulness. He also impressed with the passionate and vibrant Gerua from Dilwale (2015), highlighting his ability to bring depth and warmth to any genre.

Over the years, Arijit Singh's songs have become synonymous with Bollywood romance and emotional depth. His ability to bring raw emotion into every performance has made him one of the most beloved and successful playback singers in the industry. As fans celebrate his birthday, it's clear that Arijit's influence on Bollywood music will continue to grow for years to come.

