Case against Remo D'Souza and his wife Lizelle filed for cheating dance troupe of Rs 11.96 crore: Here's what happened

Remo D'Souza is a popular Indian choreographer who has been associated with the industry for decades. He has also directed and produced many films and acted in a few. While juggling his professional and personal life, the celebrity got in legal trouble when he was named in a cheating case. Reports suggested that a case has been registered against Remo, along with his wife Lizelle D'Souza for allegedly cheating a dance troupe of Rs 11.96 crore.

In their report, news agency PTI stated that choreographer Remo D'Souza and his wife Lizelle D'Souza got into legal trouble after a 26-year-old dancer filed a complaint against them. They aren’t the only ones who have been named in the case. Apart from them, several others have been accused of the alleged cheating. The police stated on Saturday that a case has been registered against all of them in the Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly cheating a dance troupe of Rs 11.96 crore.

PTI quoted an official saying that the case was registered at Mira Road police station on October 16 against Remo, his wife Lizelle, and five others under sections 465 (forgery), 420 (cheating), and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR reportedly stated that the 26-year-old dancer and his troupe were allegedly cheated on between 2018 and July 2024. It was also highlighted by the complainant that the dance troupe performed at a reality TV show and won it too but the accused allegedly posed as if the group was theirs and claimed the prize money of Rs 11.96 crore.

The other people accused in the case are Omprakash Shankar Chouhan, Rohit Jadhav, Frame Production Company, Vinod Raut, a policeman, and Ramesh Gupta. It’s noteworthy that an investigation into the matter is currently underway.

For the unknown, Remo D'Souza made his television debut on the dance reality show Dance India Dance (DID), alongside Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. He has choreographed in nearly 100 movies. Meanwhile, his directorial movie, Be Happy is all set to premiere soon on Amazon Prime Videos. It stars Abhishek Bachchan, Innayat Verma, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi.

