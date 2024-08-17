India's Best Dancer 4: DYK Remo D'souza once worked as a background dancer in THIS song ft Karisma Kapoor?

India's Best Dancer 4 is set to welcome the famous choreographer Remo D'souza. His presence on the dance reality show has fans buzzing with excitement for even more fun and entertainment. Recently, the show's creators shared a new promo that highlights an interesting tidbit about Remo. In the clip, he shares that he used to be a background dancer in one of Karisma Kapoor's music videos.

The recently posted promo opens up with Remo D'souza talking to judge Karisma Kapoor and saying, "Main yeh kehna chahta hun. I think aapko yaad bhi nahi hoga lekin main aapke peeche dance kar chuka hun (I want to say this. I think you might not even remember, but I have danced behind you)." Listening to this, the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress seemed quite surprised and asked him about the song.

Remo mentions Sundara Sundara song. Terence Lewis urges the duo to dance on the stage to the song and treat them with their flawless moves. After everyone supports Terence's wish, Remo and Karisma walk onto the stage and set it on fire by doing the hook step of the song.

Later, the choreographer states, "Karisma mam tab bhi hot lagti thi aaj bhi utni hot hain. Uss time pe jab dance karte the aur saare boys the uss time pe. And hum log roz subah jaldi aake dekhte the ki aaj Karisma mam kya pehen ke aayi hain aur kaisi dikh rahi hain. Hum log sab khade hote the jab humara shot nahi bhi hota tha."

Advertisement

"(Karisma mam looked hot even then, and she looks the same even today. At that time when we had to dance, there were only boys then. And we used to come early every morning to see what Karisma mam was wearing today and how she was looking. We all used to stand and watch her even when our shot was not there)."

Take a look at the promo here:

India's Best Dancer 4 features Geeta Kapur, Karisma Kapoor, and Terence Lewis as the judges. It premiered on July 13, airing new episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Sony TV. The show is also available for streaming on the SonyLIV app.

ALSO READ: India’s Best Dancer 4: Contestants leave Remo D’souza, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis in tears with their heartfelt tribute