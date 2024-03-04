Dharmendra drops throwback PICS of late actor Dilip Kumar and himself; fans say 'Legends'

Dharmendra and late actor Dilip Kumar were close friends. When the veteran actor was just starting in the film industry, Dilip Kumar was already a big star. Their friendship became stronger as the time passed by. Today, March 4, Dharmendra dropped a collage of throwback pictures of himself and late actor Dilip Kumar and penned a short but heartwarming message.

Dharmendra drops throwback picture of late actor Dilip Kumar

A while ago, taking to his Instagram account, Dharmendra dropped a collage picture featuring himself and late actor Dilip Kumar. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Gumaan hota hai aapka…….."

Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as the veteran actor shared the picture, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Legends." Another commented, "Super star." "Wow very nice sir ji lovely pic suparb love you sir ji," wrote a third fan. Others were also seen dropping red hearts in the comment section.

Late actor Dilip Kumar did films such as Mughal-E-Azam, Saudagar, Naya Daur, Kranti, Karma, Ram Aur Shyam, and many more.

Dharmendra's work front

Dharmendra was featured in films like Shola Aur Shabnam, Phool Aur Patthar, Devar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Chupke Chupke, Sholay, The Burning Train, Life in a Metro, Yamla Pagla Deewana, and others that have left an indelible mark in the hearts of cinephiles. Last year, he was seen portraying the role of Kanwal Randhawa in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-led rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He was last seen in the 2024 science fiction romantic comedy film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Advertisement

In Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, he played the role of Shahid's grandfather. Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor played the roles of a robot and a robotic expert respectively. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, they also wrote the dialogue and screenplay of the film. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, the romantic drama was released under the production banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

Meanwhile, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya hit the theaters on February 9, 2024.

ALSO READ: TBMAUJ: Kriti Sanon opens up on working with 'family man' Dharmendra and 'coolest' Dimple Kapadia