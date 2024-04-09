Did you know Jaya Bachchan had a huge crush on Dharmendra? Here’s how the latter reacted after knowing this

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan is celebrating her 76th birthday today. The actress recently starred in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Dharmendra and other stars. Unknown to many, Jaya has been a huge admirer of Dharmendra and has even confessed to having a huge crush on him.

When Jaya Bachchan said she loved Dharmendra

Jaya Bachchan featured on Koffee with Karan in 2007 where she recalled her first meeting with Dharmendra. Speaking on the same, she told show host Karan Johar, “I loved Dharmendra (Laughs)."

She added, "You know when I saw him for the first time and I was introduced to him, there was a sofa like this. I went and hid behind it. I was so nervous! I didn’t know what to do. There was this fantastic looking man. I still remember what he was wearing- white trousers and a white shirt and he looked like a Greek God!”

How did Dharmendra react to Jaya Bachchan’s feelings?

It was when the duo was working together in a movie called Guddi back in 1971 that Jaya Bachchan confessed to having a crush on him. Recently, while confirming the same, Dharmendra told Zoom, “This is her love and respect speaking. I’ve known Jaya and Amitabh for a very long time now. I still remember the fun times that we had while shooting for Sholay.”

Other than Guddi, Dharmendra and Jaya worked together in several films including Chupke Chupke (1975), Sholay (1975), and Samadhi (1972), among others. There was another film Nabendu Ghosh's film Daktar Babu which the duo shot for almost 80%. It was based on Phanishwarnath Renu's book Maila Aanchal and was shelved due to the untimely death of the film's producer.

Amitabh Bachchan pens a sweet note for his beloved wife

Earlier today, Big B took to his blog account and wrote a long note for Jaya Bachchan, on the occasion of her birthday. An excerpt from his blog read: "It is in the morn of another family birth .. of which that has required no explanation .. the better half celebrates her birthday TODAY , and all the greetings for her are recognised and shown gratitude, as always .. A quiet family ‘bring in’ for the 9th on the midnight hour .. and the love of immediate family presence.."

ALSO READ: As Jaya Bachchan turns 76, Abhishek Bachchan shares vintage photo of her; showers love on her big day