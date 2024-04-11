WATCH: Saira Banu drops unseen glimpses from wedding with Dilip Kumar; recalls celebrating Eid with Salman Khan and others

Eid al-Fitr, also known as 'Meethi Eid' happens at the end of Ramadan, the sacred month of fasting observed by Muslims worldwide. On this auspicious occasion, celebrities have been extending their wishes and sharing pictures and videos of their Eid celebrations. Veteran actress Saira Banu also dropped a video where we can see some glimpses of her wedding with Dilip Kumar and the couple celebrating Eid with Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and others.

Saira Banu extends Eid wishes by sharing throwback glimpses

On April 11, Saira Banu took to her Instagram handle and shared a video which is a collection of throwback pictures from her wedding with Dilip Kumar and celebrating Eid with Bollywood celebrities.

Along with the video, she also wrote a long heartwarming note. Saira Banu went down memory lane and penned, "From our childhood, which we spent partly in India and partly in London, my brother Sultan Bhai and I had the freedom to celebrate all festivals and participate in the celebration of all joyful occasions in the neighborhood, irrespective of the nationality and faith of the revelers. When we returned to India after completing high school in London, we surprised all our family members."

She further added, "We were so strongly rooted in our Indian culture and customs that we didn’t need to be told what the festivals were about. We slipped easily into the cosmopolitan social milieu of Mumbai. We ushered in the month of Ramadan, observed the fasts, and prayed as we should. We looked forward to Eid with eagerness to invite our friends to join in our celebration of the day."

Saira Banu recalls celebrating Eid with Dilip Kumar and industry friends

Recalling how Eid became an event after her wedding to Dilip Kumar, Saira Ji shared that their house turned the center of celebration for all their friends in the film industry as well as the large social circle of friends from different walks of life and states of India.

"The house wore the look of a garden from a fairy tale, with floral decorations and bouquets sent lovingly to Saheb by his fans and well-wishers. A voluntary music band would arrive early in the morning to play songs from films, and we would wake up to the sound of drums and bugles," she wrote.

She also recalled how the visitors streamed in without restrictions, as it was an open house for the people who were their loyal admirers, friends, and extended family members. Her husband used to believe in sharing and giving, and nothing gives him more joy than being in the company of people who are simple and loving, like himself. "The air would be filled with the aroma of biryani and kheer getting ready in the kitchen, and the visitors would overflow from the lobby and drawing room into the garden. Our celebrations were never complete without music and singing by a classical maestro," Saira Banu shared.



Concluding her long note, Saira Ji added, "I have a wealth of memories that will never fade away. Suffice it to say, thank you, dear friends, for the good times we enjoyed and continue to stay in our hearts. May we be blessed with peaceful times and a life full of good health and harmony. Happy Eid."

Have a look:

meanwhile, Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar got married on October 11, 1966 and stayed married till 2021. Dilip Kumar, the legendary actor, passed away on July 7, 2021.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi claims 'people get married for clout' as she takes dig at star couples in industry; calls them 'calculative'