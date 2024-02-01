TBMAUJ: Kriti Sanon opens up on working with 'family man' Dharmendra and 'coolest' Dimple Kapadia

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is one of the most awaited films of 2024. After the release of the trailer, the film garnered a lot of attention on social media and fans cannot wait to witness the unique chemistry between Shahid and Kriti. Apart from them, the film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. During a recent press conference for the film, Kriti spoke about her working experience with the senior actors.

Kriti Sanon calls Dharmendra 'family man' as she talks about her working experience with him

At the press conference for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor spoke on various topics related to the film. During the event, Kriti shared her working experience with Dharmendra.

Praising the veteran actor, the Mimi actress said, "So, I just feel that he is a family man—so loving. He's got so much warmth and so much zest for life. Like when he is acting, he is really sharp, and he is just superb. Aur woh itna hasaate hain, inki improv itni bang on hai. Sometimes we forget our lines, and we are like, "Oh no, we can't do another take." He is lovely, and it's a pleasure to work with him."

Kriti Sanon on working with Dimple Kapadia

On the other hand, the national-award-winning actress shared her valuable experience of working with another veteran actress Dimple Kapadia. Mentioning how she makes sure of what she does, Kriti added, "Dimple ma'am is the coolest."

Advertisement

Highlighting her personality, Sanon recalled her first-time meeting Dimple Kapadia at the airport. She added, "Just the way she was carrying herself—unke chashme, kuch paanch colors the unke chashme mein (There were like five different colours in her spectacles). Just the aura she brings everywhere, even on the screen."

Kriti also said that whatever the senior actress says is "so convincing." "You learn a lot when you are working with actors like them," added the actress.

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor will be playing the roles of a robot and a robotic expert respectively. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, they also wrote the dialogue and screenplay of the film. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, the romantic drama is set to be released under the production banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

Meanwhile, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is scheduled to hit the theaters on February 9, 2024.

ALSO READ: TBMAUJ Trailer Launch: Kriti Sanon reveals she was supposed to work with Shahid Kapoor 8 years ago; opens up on her robotic role