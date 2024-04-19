10 best Amjad Khan movies every film buff should watch

All of us have grown up watching legendary actor Amjad Khan movies all our lives. He is popularly known for his iconic portrayals of villains and character roles that have left an everlasting mark on Indian cinema. As his contributions are still celebrated largely, let's take a nostalgic trip through some of the finest Amjad Khan movies that have entertained audiences over the years.

10 best Amjad Khan movies to watch and celebrate the actor’s legacy:-

1. Sholay

- Cast: Amjad Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini

- Director: Ramesh Sippy

- IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

- Movie Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

- Release Year: 1975

- Where to Watch: YouTube

Sholay stands as a timeless classic in Indian cinema, with Amjad Khan's portrayal of the iconic dacoit Gabbar Singh getting registered in the audience’s mind forever. His intimidating dialogue delivery and commanding screen presence took the film to legendary status and made it a must-watch for cinephiles of all generations.

2. Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

Advertisement

- Cast: Amjad Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Rakhee Gulzar Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

- Director: Prakash Mehra

- IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

- Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Romance

- Release Year: 1978

- Where to Watch: YouTube

Khan's portrayal of a cunning and manipulative antagonist in Muqaddar Ka Sikandar became a fan’s favorite in no time. This is one of the best Amjad Khan comedy movies of all time.

3. Yaarana

- Cast: Amjad Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Neetu Singh, Tanuja

- Director: Rakesh Kumar

- IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

- Movie Genre: Drama, Musical

- Release Year: 1981

- Where to Watch: YouTube

In Yaarana, Amjad Khan delivered a memorable performance as the loyal friend-turned-antagonist and showcased his versatility as an actor. This Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan movie is worth watching at least once.

4. Laawaris

- Cast: Amjad Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Rakhee Gulzar

- Director: Prakash Mehra

- IMDB Rating: 7/10

- Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Musical

- Release Year: 1981

- Where to Watch: YouTube

In Laawaris, Amjad Khan entertained audiences with his portrayal of a wealthy and influential patriarch and brought complexity to the character with his performance. His on-screen chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan was the highlight of the movie.

5. Kaalia

- Cast: Amjad Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Parveen Babi, Pran

- Director: Tinnu Anand

- IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

- Movie Genre: Action, Drama

- Release Year: 1981

- Where to Watch: YouTube

Kaalia showcased Amjad Khan's exceptional talent as he played the character of an antagonist with conviction and flair. His commanding presence and magnetic performance contributed to the film's success and earned it a place among the best Amjad Khan movies.

Advertisement

6. Chameli Ki Shaadi

- Cast: Amjad Khan, Anil Kapoor, Amrita Singh, Pankaj Kapur

- Director: Basu Chatterjee

- IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

- Release Year: 1986

- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Chameli Ki Shaadi, Amjad Khan played a quirky and eccentric character with comedic brilliance. His iconic comic timing and expressive performance made the movie a perfect watch.

7. Des Pardes

- Cast: Amjad Khan, Dev Anand, Tina Munim, Pran

- Director: Dev Anand

- IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

- Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

- Release Year: 1978

- Where to Watch: YouTube

In Des Pardes, Amjad Khan delivered a memorable performance as a conniving antagonist where his character had layers of complexity and intrigue.

8. Qurbani

- Cast: Amjad Khan, Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna, Zeenat Aman

- Director: Feroz Khan

- IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

- Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

- Release Year: 1980

- Where to Watch: YouTube

Amjad Khan's portrayal of a ruthless and cunning villain in Qurbani entertained audiences largely. His magnetic presence is worth giving this a watch.

9. Ram Balram

- Cast: Amjad Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Zeenat Aman

- Director: Vijay Anand

- IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

- Movie Genre: Action, Drama

- Release Year: 1980

- Where to Watch: YouTube

In Ram Balram, Jagatpal raises his nephews, Ram and Balram, after killing their parents. He hatches an evil plan to push Ram into the world of smuggling and earn money, but the brothers unite to take him down. Amjad Khan in this one shines as a formidable antagonist who brings menace and intensity to the screen with his powerful performance.

10. Shatranj Ke Khilari

Advertisement

- Cast: Amjad Khan, Sanjeev Kumar, Saeed Jaffrey, Shabana Azmi

- Director: Satyajit Ray

- IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

- Movie Genre: Drama, History

- Release Year: 1977

- Where to Watch: YouTube

Amjad Khan portrayed a chess-obsessed nobleman in Shatranj Ke Khilari and his subtle yet impactful performance was largely appreciated by critics and audiences alike.

Advertisement

Amjad Khan passed away at the age of 51 in 1992 marking an end to an era that all cinema lovers adored. Watch the above mentioned Amjad Khan movies and pay the actor a wholesome homage through his craft.

ALSO READ: Did you know Ranjeet was offered Gabbar's role in Sholay? Here's what went wrong