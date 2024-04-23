Hema Malini reveals Dharmendra didn't approve of her political career for THIS reason; Recalls getting inspired by Vinod Khanna

Actress-turned-politician Hema Malini is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Mathura as a BJP candidate for the third time. Amidst this, the veteran actress reminisced about her early political career days and revealed that her husband and veteran actor Dharmendra did not approve of it.

During a recent interview, Hema Malini also shared how the late actor Vinod Khanna influenced on her political journey.

Hema Malini on why Dharmendra did not want her to join politics

During a recent conversation with News18, Hema Malini opened up on why Dharmendra was initially reluctant to his wife join the election.

She explained, “Dharamji didn’t like it. He told me not to contest election as it’s a very difficult task. He said, ‘I have experienced that.’ So when he said that it’s difficult task, I thought let me take it as a challenge."

Hema Malini shares how Vinod Khanna influenced her political journey

Delving more into her political career, Hema Ji remembered the late actor Vinod Khanna’s influence on her political journey. She recalled being inspired by the late actor because he took her with him for his election campaign.

"He taught me a lot, how to give a speech, how to face the public. It’s not a joke to give a speech between 5000-6000 people, you get scared the first time.” she shared.

Meanwhile, Hema Malini and Dharmendra tied the knot in 1980. The veteran couple has two children, Esha Deol (born 1981) and Ahana Deol (born 1985). Last year, they celebrated their 43rd anniversary.

