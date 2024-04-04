Did you know Ranjeet was offered Gabbar's role in Sholay? Here's what went wrong

The iconic dialogue Kitne aadmi the? delivered by the late actor Amjad Khan in Sholay remains etched in the minds of audiences. His portrayal of Gabbar Singh in Ramesh Sippy’s directorial bestowed Hindi cinema with one of its most iconic villains. However, he wasn't the initial choice for the role.

Danny Denzongpa and Ranjeet were also considered for the role of Gabbar in the film, which starred veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra as protagonists. In a recent interview with ANI, Ranjeet reminisced and disclosed that he turned down Sholay out of respect for his friendship with Danny.

In the interview, Ranjeet revealed, “When they came to me, they told me that Danny would not come now. In fact, I had no idea about the role as well. I clearly told them, ‘Danny is a good friend of mine…Either you get me no objection letter from him or at least let him talk to me. if he agrees, then I will do the film.’ But I knew why he was not coming and I refused to be a part of the film".

The Amar Akbar Anthony actor further added “This role was destined for Amjad Khan…Ho sakta hai main Gabbar karta toh shayd audience ko nahin acha lagta (If I had taken on the role of Gabbar, perhaps the audience wouldn't have appreciated it)".

Ranjeet and Danny continue to share a strong friendship to this day. Ranjeet frequently posts pictures and videos with him on social media platforms. Both actors dominated the silver screen with their menacing performances in the past.

About Sholay

Sholay tells the story of two ex-convicts named Jai and Veeru. They're hired by Thakur Baldev Singh, a retired policeman, to catch Gabbar Singh, a dangerous outlaw causing trouble in the village of Ramgarh. The movie starred famous actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, and Amjad Khan. It became a huge hit at the box office.

