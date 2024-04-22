9 Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan movies for your next family gathering

Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan movies have been our binge partners for all these years. Whenever this iconic duo appeared on the silver screen, they left a mark that was etched in the audience’s hearts forever. From intense dramas to gripping thrillers, their movies have stood the test of time. Let's embark on a journey through nine of their most famous collaborations that are unmissable.

9 must-watch Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan movies:-

1. Sholay

- Cast: Amjad Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini

- Director: Ramesh Sippy

- IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

- Movie Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

- Release Year: 1975

- Where to Watch: YouTube

Sholay remains a cinematic masterpiece and a cornerstone of Indian cinema. Amitabh Bachchan's portrayal of the brooding Jai and Amjad Khan's iconic performance as the rowdy Gabbar Singh has become legendary. Their on-screen rivalry and eventual showdown have become immortal, making Sholay a timeless classic.

2. Suhaag

- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Shashi Kapoor, Rekha

- IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

- Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Family

- Release Year: 1979

- Where to Watch: YouTube

In Suhaag, Bachchan and Khan deliver a remarkable performance in this action-packed drama. Their bond as friends-turned-foes plus the film's gripping storyline keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. With memorable dialogues and thrilling action sequences, Suhaag remains a favorite among fans of the duo.

3. Laawaris

- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Zeenat Aman, Ranjeet

- Director: Prakash Mehra

- IMDB Rating: 7/10

- Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Musical

- Release Year: 1981

- Where to Watch: YouTube

Laawaris showcases Bachchan and Khan in roles that complement each other perfectly. As the illegitimate son seeking his identity, Bachchan delivers a powerhouse performance, while Khan's portrayal of the cunning antagonist was also loved largely.

4. Satte Pe Satta

- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini, Ranjeeta Kaur

- Director: Raj N. Sippy

- IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

- Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

- Release Year: 1982

- Where to Watch: YouTube

Satte Pe Satta features Bachchan and Khan in a delightful comedy-drama that remains a cult favorite. Their unbeatable comic timing and infectious energy light up the screen, while the film's entertaining plot keeps viewers thoroughly engaged.

5. Yaarana

- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Neetu Singh, Tanuja

- Director: Rakesh Kumar

- IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

- Movie Genre: Drama, Musical, Romance

- Release Year: 1981

- Where to Watch: YouTube

Yaarana showcases the heartwarming friendship between Bachchan and Khan against the backdrop of music and romance. Their chemistry on screen in this one especially continues to be cherished by audiences of all ages and indeed it is one of the best Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan movies to binge-watch.

6. Naseeb

- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha

- Director: Manmohan Desai

- IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

- Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

- Release Year: 1981

- Where to Watch: YouTube

Naseeb shows Bachchan and Khan in a rollicking comedy-drama that delights audiences with its entertaining plot and memorable characters. Their chemistry on screen is still remembered by true cinema lovers.

7. Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Vinod Khanna, Rakhee Gulzar

- Director: Prakash Mehra

- IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

- Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Romance

- Release Year: 1978

- Where to Watch: YouTube

In Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Bachchan and Khan exemplify their versatility as actors. A movie with a similar storyline to Devdas, this movie is a must-watch when you are spending some quality time with your family.

8. Mr. Natwarlal

- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Rekha, Ajit

- Director: Rakesh Kumar

- IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

- Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

- Release Year: 1979

- Where to Watch: YouTube

Mr. Natwarlal has Bachchan and Khan in a thrilling action-packed drama that keeps viewers entertained till the very end. With its memorable dialogues and intense action sequences, Mr. Natwarlal cannot skip your watchlist at all.

9. Ganga Ki Saugandh

- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Rekha, Pran

- Director: Sultan Ahmed

- IMDB Rating: 5.1/10

- Movie Genre: Action, Drama

- Release Year: 1978

- Where to Watch: YouTube

Ganga Ki Saugandh’s plot revolves around Thakur Jaswant Singh (Amjad Khan), a tyrannical village landlord who assaults Jeeva's mother and gets him thrown out of the village. Jeeva (Big B) returns as a dacoit in order to take revenge. This thrilling encounter of the duo on-screen just makes the movie a must-watch.

The collaborations between Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan have produced some of the most memorable moments in Indian cinema. Their unparalleled talent and on-screen chemistry continue to entertain audiences, making each Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan movie a timeless classic.

