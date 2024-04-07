Ranjeet says Rajesh Khanna would drink 1-2 bottles, Parveen Babi made drinks, Neetu Kapoor cooked bhindi; recalls 70s parties

Veteran actor Ranjeet who is best known for his portrayal of negative characters during the 1970s and 1980s made some shocking revelations in a recent interview. Despite often playing characters indulging in alcohol and smoking on-screen, Ranjeet confessed that he has never consumed alcohol in his life. In the same conversation, Ranjeet also shared what Bollywood parties looked like back in the 70s.

Ranjeet on hosting Bollywood parties

In an interview with ANI, Ranjeet shared that his residence in Juhu was a hub for parties within the movie industry. Contrary to the stereotype of alcohol-fueled gatherings, Ranjeet who was himself a teetotaler, welcomed guests almost daily. “My parents lived in Delhi and I lived in Juhu, so everyone would gather there in the evening. There were no inhibitions or formalities or whatever,” he shared.

The actor further spoke about the warm bond between all stars where without any apprehensions all leading actors and actresses would gather at his home. “Name any hero and he was there," he said adding, “Reena Roy would make paranthas, Parveen Babi would make drinks, Moushumi Chatterjee would make fish, Neetu Kapoor would make bhindi, it used to be that kind of atmosphere.”

According to Ranjeet, the stars present in the same room were Sunil Dutt, Raaj Kumar, Sanjay Khan, Feroz Khan, Dharmendra, and Shatrughan Sinha. Ranjeet in the same conversation confessed, “People like Rajesh Khanna would drink one-two bottles in a night… I was blessed. I believed that the house that welcomes guests is blessed by god. I had enough space so I would entertain people. There was enough staff also.”

How would stars back in the 70s resume work after such warming evenings?

Despite the late-night parties, Ranjeet had maintained a rigorous work schedule and often juggled multiple film shoots simultaneously. But, “the heroes wouldn’t wake up before 2 pm. For a 10 am shift, all these heroes would come at lunch time, have lunch and then start shooting."

Ranjeet said that this was one of the main reasons that he decided to take up multiple projects at the same time so that he could switch sets without having to waste time waiting for a hero to show up.

