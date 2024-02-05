Did Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar take a dig at Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal?

The crime thriller Animal was eagerly awaited by fans, and upon its release in December 2023, it made a significant impact at the box office. However, despite its success, the movie, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, faced criticism from some viewers for its depiction of violence and perceived misogyny. Notably, Kiran Rao had previously voiced concerns about the glorification of stalking in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s earlier film Kabir Singh. Now, it appears that Irrfan Khan’s wife, Sutapa Sikdar, has taken a jab at Animal.

Sutapa Sikdar calls Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal 'overrated’

In a recent interview with iDiva, Sutapa Sikdar, the wife of the late Irrfan Khan, and their son Babil Khan were asked to identify an "overrated show or film in recent times." While Babil responded, “Maine toh kuch dekha hi nahi" (I haven't seen anything recently), his mother named the movie Animal.

Released in theaters on December 1, Animal revolves around the tumultuous relationship between a father and a son, ultimately propelling the latter into a realm of bloodshed and violence. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film features a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Suresh Oberoi, Saurabh Sachdeva, Saloni Batra, Siddhant Karnick, and more.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s response to Kiran Rao for calling out Kabir Singh

A few days ago, in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga appeared to indirectly target Kiran Rao for her comment on Kabir Singh. He expressed his opinion that the individual in question might not fully grasp the difference between stalking and approaching someone. Talking about his movie Kabir Singh, Sandeep said, "If a boy doesn't approach a girl, then how will he propose? So, why make such a big deal out of it?"

He suggested that she question Aamir Khan about the song Khambe jaisi khadi hai yeh ladki phuljhadi hai and his character’s actions in the movie Dil.

When asked whether he felt intentionally targeted, Sandeep responded in the affirmative. According to him, certain individuals perceive the Hindi cinema industry as their exclusive domain and are resistant to others entering and making films.

