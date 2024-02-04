Sandeep Reddy Vanga says people had problems with Animal’s end due to ‘personal agenda’; ‘Maar du hero ko climax mein?'

The crime thriller Animal, which hit theaters in December last year, enjoyed immense success at the box office, garnering substantial collections. However, despite its commercial triumph, the film faced criticism, particularly regarding its climax, from certain viewers. In response to these critiques, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga offered an explanation, suggesting that the dissatisfaction stemmed from viewers' "personal agenda."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on dislike for climax of Kabir Singh and Animal

In a recent interview with Dainik Bhaskar, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga addressed the criticism surrounding the climaxes of his movies Kabir Singh and the recently premiered Animal. He expressed his observation that there is a prevalent expectation for the hero to deliver a “lecture” at the conclusion of the film. Sandeep noted that some viewers seek closure by wanting the protagonist to explicitly acknowledge their mistakes on screen, and only then do they feel satisfied.

Sandeep further elaborated on the climax for Kabir Singh, stating that many audiences desired a resolution where the titular character either meets his demise or does not end up with the girl. Similarly, he discussed the repercussions faced by Ranbir Kapoor's character in Animal, highlighting the multitude of challenges he encounters, including the imminent death of his father, his wife leaving him, and his declining health. Sandeep questioned the audience, asking, "Aur kya chahiye? Matlab maar du hero ko climax mein?” (What more do you want? Should I kill the hero in the climax?).

Sandeep further added, “Jo climax aap log expect kar rahe ho woh nahi hai toh bhi problem hai. Tumhara personal agenda aa jata hai na jab picture dekhte waqt toh matlab aapko Avatar bhi bore karega, Animal kya hai” (If the climax you're expecting isn't there, then there's still a problem. Your personal agenda comes into play when you watch a movie, meaning even Avatar would bore you, let alone Animal).

More about Animal

The film revolves around the toxic relationship between a son and a father, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, respectively. The cast also includes Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. After its theatrical release on December 1, the movie is now available on OTT platforms.

