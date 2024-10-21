Did you know Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's debut film with Suniel Shetty couldn't get released because of director's arrogance?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who made her Bollywood debut with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya in 1997, alongside Bobby Deol, has been a part of showbiz for several decades. The former beauty queen was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II in 2023. Do you know that Aishwarya Rai was supposed to make her debut in another film and would have starred with Suniel Shetty? The project couldn't get released because of the director's arrogance.

During a recent interview with Mashable India, filmmaker Rahul Dholakia shared that Hum Panchi Ek Daal Ke was Aishwarya Rai's first film with director Shashilal Nair. The unreleased film also starred Suniel Shetty who asked Dholakia to handle the production of the project.

Recalling his work experience on the set, the Raees director expressed that the makers wanted the best unit and crew for the film. Dholakia added that he recommended the action director of the film, Independence Day for the unreleased project.

Rahul Dholakia further revealed what went wrong during the making of the film. Recounting the "stupid incidents" from the set, Dholakia shared, "The arrogance of the director was another level. Maybe he was great but it doesn't work that way in America."

The Parzania director shared that Shashilal wanted to shoot an action sequence at the Grand Canyon in the United States where room-size boulders would fall. Dholakia continued that the director asked for 1000 boulders and when the Raees helmer asked him about the takes for the sequence, the latter got offended.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan started her acting career with Mani Ratnam's directorial venture, Iruvar in 1997, the same year she entered Bollywood with Rahul Rawail's Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya.

Aishwarya is best known for movies like Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Josh, Jazbaa, Sarabjit, Jodha Akbar, Dhoom 2, Guzaarish, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and many more. In Bollywood, Aishwarya last appeared in the 2018 film, Fanney Khan. The musical comedy film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

Aishwarya is married to actor Abhishek Bachchan. The couple has a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan.

