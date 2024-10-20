THROWBACK: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave savage response about losing herself to marriage with Abhishek Bachchan and babies

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often grabs headlines for her personal and professional lives. The former beauty queen tied the knot with actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. The couple have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. After their 2007 film release, Guru, Aishwarya once gave a savage response about losing herself to marriage with her husband, Abhishek and babies. Let's take a lookback.

During a press conference of their international tour, The Unforgettables post-marriage, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was quizzed about losing herself with marriage.

Abhishek, who was sitting right next to his wife, Aishwarya at the event, chose not to answer this "personal question". The beauty queen responded to the reporter saying, "I am looking forward to babies. I am enjoying marriage. There's no question of losing oneself to it."

Meanwhile, during an interview with Indian Express in 2022, Abhishek Bachchan was asked if he had ever helped his daughter Aaradhya finish her homework. To which, Abhishek called his wife, Aishwarya Rai "world's best teacher" and added she does it.

Abhishek and Aishwarya welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya in 2011. Amid rumors of their separation, the Devdas actress sported her wedding ring at the Paris Fashion Week in France last month.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Mani Ratnam's 2023 film, Ponniyin Selvan: II. She is best known for movies like Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Josh, Taal, Mohabbatein, Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Jazba, and more.

Aishwarya and Abhishek have collaborated in movies like Guru, Raavan, Dhoom 2, Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, and Umrao Jaan.

Abhishek Bachchan made his debut with Refugee, alongside then-newcomer, Kareena Kapoor in 2000. Abhishek's other notable movies include Bunty Aur Babli, Manmarziyaan, Dostana, Zameen, Bob Biswas, Haan...Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya Hai, Sarkar, Bol Bachchan, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Housefull 3, and Dasvi to name a few.

Abhishek is now returning to the Housefull series. He will be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 5. The comedy film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Chunky Panday, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nargis Fakhri. Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, it will be released on June 6, 2025.

