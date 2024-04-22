Did you know Ayushmann Khurrana broke up with Tahira Kashyap after winning Roadies? Reason will shock you

Ayushmann Khurrana married Tahira Kashyap in 2008 after several years of dating. The duo had a love life similar to a Bollywood movie where two teenagers meet, fall in love, and go on to live happily ever after. However, there were indeed some rough patches after Ayushmann started to see a little stardom.

In 2004, Khurrana shot to overnight fame after winning the second season of the popular reality show MTV Roadies. It was then that the Badhaai Ho actor decided to break up with Tahira.

Why did Ayushmann Khurrana break up with Tahira Kashyap after winning Roadies?

Recently, during a segment on Mashable Mehfil, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed, "It is very difficult to deal with fame when you are 16, 17, and in your teens. I remember I broke up with my then-girlfriend because I was getting attention from other girls. I went through that phase when you're just getting a taste of fame and popularity.”

Ayushmann who became the most popular guy in Chandigarh and started getting reputed work shared how he reasoned his desire to "live his life" behind the breakup. He shared, "I was the most popular guy in Chandigarh at that time and I broke with Tahira saying that 'I want to live my life' but after 6 months I went back to her and told her 'I can't do this anymore, fuck boy nahi ban sakta mein.'"

When Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about being vulnerable after hearing about his wife Tahira’s cancer diagnosis

For the unversed, Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer in 2018 and has often advocated cancer awareness. Ayushmann in a 2019 podcast with My Ex-breast opened up about finding out her diagnosis and shared, "We were together in Delhi when we got to know about it from a doctor, we didn't know at all. There was a time when both of us were very vulnerable sitting in a hospital. Again, you know people are asking for pictures where we were sitting. I was hiding behind a pillar, the security guy, and feeling terrible."

Tahira has now fully recovered from Cancer and has chronicled some bits and bytes of her life in the book 'The 7 Sins of Being A Mother'.

